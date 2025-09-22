The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants both entered Sunday night’s matchup with a 0-2 record. The loser would have moved to 0-3, nearly making a playoff run impossible. Of course, Chris Jones and the Chiefs avoided that terrible start by defeating the Giants 22-9. While 1-2 isn’t much better, it’s a step in the right direction.

While there was tension throughout the game, winning cures everything, so now the Chiefs are feeling good again. As for the Giants, they must re-establish whether it’s time to start Jaxson Dart instead of Russell Wilson.

According to the Chiefs’ three-time All-Pro DT, Wilson is well past his prime. While Jones wasn’t that blunt, he made his feelings clear in the post-game when he revealed that he once wanted to swap jerseys with Wilson, a former Super Bowl winner. But after playing Wilson’s Giants? Jones no longer has any interest in the 36-year-old’s uniform.

“I don’t even want it. It’s all good. I don’t want it. Over time, you kind of understand that… now I don’t even want it.” Chris Jones on swapping jerseys with Russell Wilson

While Jones didn’t want to specify his reasons, we’re not afraid to get involved in the guessing game. Our assumption is that Jones no longer wants Wilson’s jersey because he no longer views him as an elite talent. Considering Wilson has a career-low 59.1% completion rate and has now led his team to three consecutive losses, Jones may be onto something here.

Jones managed to record one tackle, two QB hits, and a sack in the Chiefs’ win over the Giants. It was his first sack of the season, pushing him up to 81.5 in his career.

