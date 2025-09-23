The Russell Wilson era in New York is over after Week 3. According to multiple reports, the Giants are benching Wilson and will start first-round rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart — seemingly throwing him to the wolves.

A QB change: Giants are planning to start rookie Jaxson Dart on Sunday vs. the Chargers, sources told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/PwYApMCoN7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2025

Dart will be under center Sunday against the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers as the Giants search for their first win of the season.

A Brutal Baptism by Fire Awaits

The timing couldn’t be more challenging for Dart’s NFL debut. The Chargers boast one of the league’s top defenses through three weeks, allowing just 276.7 yards per game while recording seven sacks and three interceptions. The Ole Miss product will face this solid unit while operating behind a mediocre offensive line that has struggled to protect Wilson.

Those protection issues were glaring in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, where Wilson was pressured 54.4% of the time, according to Pro Football Focus. Through three games, he absorbed seven sacks while completing just 59.1% of his passes for 778 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll left the door open for a quarterback change Monday when he said he was “evaluating everything,” including at the position.

The move isn’t entirely surprising given Dart’s impressive trajectory since arriving in New York.

“Dart’s been preparing for this moment ever since the Giants traded back into the first round to get him to New York,” writes ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “He’s done nothing but impress since taking the field in the spring. Dart started the spring with the third-team offense and quickly worked his way past [Jameis] Winston early in the summer.”

Daboll and Giants general manager Joe Schoen are on the hot seat and hoping this move might save their jobs for another year. However, Dart faces a brutal gauntlet in his opening stretch. Beyond the Chargers, he’ll battle the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, and Philadelphia again in his first five career starts.

The next five games on the schedule for new Giants starting QB Jaxson Dart:

🏈Chargers

🏈at New Orleans

🏈Eagles

🏈at Denver

🏈at Philadelphia https://t.co/IyFzOQZs7X — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2025

For a franchise desperate for answers, Dart represents both hope and a significant gamble in what’s shaping up as a make-or-break season for the current regime.



