5 bold predictions for Super Bowl 59 between Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs met in the Super Bowl two years ago. Now it’s time for a rematch as the Chiefs look to become the first team to ever three-peat as Super Bowl champions.
Below, we dive into five bold predictions for Super Bowl LIX between the Eagles and Chiefs, including what happens with Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, and Travis Kelce.
Jalen Hurts has less than passing 200 yards, Patrick Mahomes has over 300
Of these two quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts is the much better runner, who often takes advantage of his sturdy lower half to score on QB sneaks or ‘tush pushes’ at the goal line. But Patrick Mahomes is the far superior passer who can still make throws on the run, releasing the ball from unique arm angles. While Hurts may do damage as a rusher, look for Mahomes to have his second 300-yard game in a Super Bowl.
Jalen Carter records two sacks, Quinyon Mitchell gets an interception
The Eagles have benefited from the contributions of many young players who have yet to reach their peak. One is defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who’s quietly becoming one of the NFL’s best defenders. After a two-sack performance in the NFC Divisional Round, we wouldn’t be surprised if Carter brings Mahomes down twice on Super Bowl Sunday too. Meanwhile, if the Eagles get an interception, our guess is it comes from rookie first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell.
Travis Kelce goes off for 100 yards
Travis Kelce has taken some criticism for having the fewest receiving yards in his career. Yet, he still finished as the Chiefs’ leading receiver, and he routinely saves his best for the playoffs. We wouldn’t expect anything different on Sunday, where Kelce will go off for over 100 yards.
Saquon Barkley rushes for 180 yards
Timmy Smith holds the Super Bowl record for most rushing yards in a single game with 205, but Saquon Barkley could threaten that mark on Sunday. Barkley has had an MVP-like season, and it’s safe to say the Eagles wouldn’t even be playing in the Super Bowl if it weren’t for their superstar running back. Look for Barkley to spark the Eagles’ offense to the tune of over 180 rushing yards on Sunday.
Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles in game’s final minute
An ideal Super Bowl would see a competitive matchup that goes down to the game’s final seconds. The Chiefs don’t care how it happens; they just want to win. Yet, with how well these two teams match up, we could see some drama leading to a game-winning drive from the Chiefs. If so, it’d be Mahomes’ eighth game-winning drive of the season, making history as the first team to three-peat in NFL history.
