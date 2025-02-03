5 Myles Garrett trade landing spots after 4x All-Pro demands trade

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Last week, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry said his franchise wouldn't even consider trading former NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner Myles Garrett. Yet, on Monday, the four-time All-Pro edge rusher requested a trade via social media. So now it's time to look at five potential trade landing spots for the Browns' sack master.

Kansas City Chiefs

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Garrett wants to win a championship and the Chiefs are just days away from possibly being the first team in NFL history to three-peat as Super Bowl winners. The Browns may not want to negotiate with a team they share a conference with, yet they probably want to do right by their best player and send him to a team practically of his choosing too. Perhaps two first-round picks plus change gets it done.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have been collecting young talent like nobody's business, but now could be the perfect time to cash in their assets for one of the NFL's best players. Garrett would give the Packers an established pass-rusher every team fears, which would completely change what Green Bay's secondary is asked to do from snap to snap.

Washington Commanders

If Garrett wants to land with a rising franchise with a QB who's not going anywhere for the rest of his career, the Washington Commanders could be an ideal fit. Jayden Daniels was good enough to carry his team to the playoffs as a rookie; now, imagine if Washington's defense was elite, too? Garrett would surely help with that effort.

Detroit Lions

Aside from losing several coaches, the Detroit Lions look like a team that will remain top contenders for years to come. Already boasting one of the game's best pass-rushers in Aidan Hutchinson, adding Garrett to the mix would give the Lions hope of having an elite defense every year.

Dallas Cowboys

