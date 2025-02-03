Super Bowl LIX predictions: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs winner, best performances

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The countdown is on for Super Bowl LIX with just days remaining for a matchup of titans between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. It's a battle between one of the best dynasties in the modern era of pro sports versus arguably one of the best NFL rosters in several years. With kickoff for the Eagles vs Chiefs game just a few days away, let's dive into our Super Bowl LIX predictions.

Saquon Barkley becomes fourth player ever with 160+ rushing yards in a Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs' run defense has been abysmal for over a month now. In the last six games, opponents averaged 146.5 rushing yards per game and 5.08 yards per carry. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles have averaged 227.7 rush ypg and 6.6 ypc in the playoffs. Whatever calf injury resulted in a limited snap count for Saquon Barkley in the NFC title game shouldn't be an issue after two weeks of rest. Kansas City is weak on the edges against the run, with Chris Jones the only real difference-maker on the defensive line. This matchup is ripe for Barkley to rip off explosive runs, resulting in the Offensive Player of the Year joining Timmy Smith (204), Marcus Allen (191) and John Riggins (166) as the only players to rush for 160-plus yards in the Super Bowl.

Dallas Goedert, Travis Kelce combine for 150-plus yards, 2 TDs

Super Bowl LIX could be a showcase for the veteran tight ends. There's at least a chance that this is Travis Kelce's final NFL game, with the 35-year-old having a shot to go out on top with a fourth Super Bowl ring as part of a historic three-peat. Meanwhile, Goedert has a shot at his first Super Bowl ring, hoping to perform like he did on the big stage two years ago (6 receptions for 60 yards). Both also have very exploitable matchups. During the regular season, Kansas City allowed the most receiving yards per game (70.06) to opposing tight ends and the highest yards-per-target average (8.76). While the Eagles defense excelled at stopping tight ends in the regular season, the Nakobe Dean injury has resulted in Philadelphia surrendering 201 receiving yards on 23 receptions to tight ends in the last two playoff games. We think Kelce and Goedert could both go for 70-plus yards and a score in Super Bowl LIX.

Jalen Hurts finishes under 280 total yards with 2 touchdowns

In Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Jalen Hurts led both teams in passing yards (308), yards per attempt (8.0), rushing touchdowns (three) and he had the second-most rushing yards (70) in the game. We see things playing out a bit differently this time around. While Hurts moved fairly effectively on his injured knee in the NFC Championship Game, he isn't nearly the same caliber of runner we saw in that last Super Bowl meeting. Kansas City is also better defensively, with an All-Pro corner (Trent McDuffie) to put on A.J. Brown and a dependable No. 2 in Jaylen Watson. Hurts will find the end zone twice on Sunday – one Tush Push touchdown and a passing touchdown to Dallas Goedert – but he'll fall well short of eclipsing 300 total yards.

Jalen Carter, Chris Jones combine for 3-plus sacks, 1 FF

Chris Jones' history in big games speaks for itself. The Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle has delivered game-clinching plays in both the Super Bowl and the AFC Championship Game. While this is Jalen Carter's first game on this stage, he's dominated in the NFL playoffs this year with the second-most sacks (2) and most pressures (20) among all defensive linemen. Both All-Pro defensive tackles are also drawing very favorable matchups in Super Bowl LIX. With Joe Thuney at left tackle, Kansas City is forced to start Mike Caliendo at left guard. He's been one of the worst interior linemen in pass protection this season. Meanwhile, the interior of the Eagles offensive line – Landon Dickerson (knee) and Cam Jurgens (back) – will be playing through significant injuries. Jones and Carter will feast on Sunday night, each recording a sack with one of them forcing a fumble.

Patrick Mahomes leads game-winning drive to win Super Bowl LIX

