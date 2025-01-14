NFL players, coaches under the most pressure in the NFL Divisional Round

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Wild Card Weekend is behind us leaving with truly the eight best NFL teams in the Divisional Round. While not every matchup is as highly anticipated as some others, there is more than enough at stake for players and coachees on every team. Here, we’re looking at those who are under the most pressure in the NFL Divisional Round with a mix of star players, head coaches and more. Related: NFL Divisional Round predictions for every game

Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills head coach

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Josh Allen delivered an MVP-caliber season and unlike last year, the Buffalo Bills defense is pretty healthy entering the NFL playoffs. The Bills also have an excellent offensive line and get to host their Divisional Round matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. While the pressure would conceivably be on Allen to become the next superstar quarterback to take his team to the Super Bowl, his historic production in the NFL playoffs (120.3 QB rating, 23-4 TD-INT) shields him from criticism. Related: Matchups to watch for Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills The same can’t be said for McDermott, who faces the risk of going four consecutive years with a knockout in the Divisional Round. Making matters worse for him, the Bills defense has been a letdown down the stretch and this same unit decimated in the last meeting (427 total yards and 35 points allowed) in the last meeting with Baltimore. If McDermott’s defense loses this game, his hot seat will be the only thing providing warmth in Buffalo.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

There’s only going to be one quarterback in the Bills vs Ravens matchup under real pressure to win in the NFL Divisional Round. Lamar Jackson doesn’t have phenomenal playoff numbers – 214.1 QB rating, 59.3% completion rate, 8-6 TD-INT – and his losing record (3-4) only makes things worse. He’s also coming off one of the most impressive seasons ever by an NFL player, putting him in a strong position to win this third NFL MVP. Related: Super Bowl LIV matchups we’d love to see Losing to Allen and the Bills will become even more awkward if Jackson is named MVP a few weeks later. He’d also be saddled with a 3-5 record as a playoff starter, with several of those closes coming against his best peers (Allen and Patrick Mahomes). It would also be a missed opportunity because the Ravens have been by far one of the best NFL teams in the last two years. If Jackson doesn’t win here, many will rightfully question if it’s ever going to happen.

Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans offensive coordinator

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A year ago, Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was the talk of the NFL with many wondering if he’d be the next Ben Johnson. He had some head-coaching interviews but returned as the Texans offensive coordinator in 2024. While injuries and poor offensive line play are part of the problem for Houston, Slowik’s unwillingness to make adjustments and adapt is a far bigger issue. Related: NFL defense rankings He was largely saved by C.J. Stroud’s heroics and a defensive clinic from DeMeco Ryan’s guys in the Wild Card Round. The Texans offense needs to be much better on Saturday and it will take some phenomenal game-planning and mid-game adjustments to win the chess match with Steve Spagnuolo. A loss won’t necessarily get Slowik fired, but it will do enough damage to his stock as a head-coaching candidate that he likely won’t land a promotion for two years.

D.J. Humphries, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

If Kansas City Chiefs left tackle D.J. Humphries doesn’t start in the Divisional Round, then the pick here is right tackle Jawaan Taylor. Humphries signed a one-year contract with Kansas City in the middle of the season, making two starts in between an injury. If he starts, he’ll be tasked with slowing down Texans edge rusher Danielle Hunter. Related: Best NFL players of all time Keep in mind that Kansas City will already have its hands full on the right side with Taylor facing Will Anderson Jr. One of these tackles needs to deliver a strong performance. If both struggle and the edges of the Chiefs’ offensive line implode, blowing up critical drives, there’s a chance Houston could pull off the upset.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Wild Card Round without much help from Jalen Hurts. While rust could be blamed for how he performed, the fact of the matter is that the Eagles’ offense operates like the play-caller doesn’t trust the quarterback in key situations. It’s a drastic contrast from the player who just 2 years ago delivered 4 total touchdowns and over 370 yards of offense in the Super Bowl. Related: NFL power rankings 2025 Hurts still has phenomenal talent around him and running back Saquon Barkley takes weight off the quarterback’s shoulders. With the Los Angeles Rams coming off a record-tying performance from their pass rush, we could also see Hurts’ problems versus pressure – 45.1% completion rate and 70.1 QB rating – exposed. Blame will almost certainly fall on Hurts if the Eagles lose this game and there will be legitimate questions about whether or not Philadelphia can win a Super Bowl with him.

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams have advanced further than most expected, especially considering this team started the season 1-4. Plus, the likes of Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay have already won a Super Bowl. However, we do believe veteran Cooper Kupp could be under a fair amount of pressure in the NFL Divisional Round. Related: Love Los Angeles Sports? Check Out LAFBNetwork.com Kupp, who turns 32 in June, hasn’t recorded 30-plus receiving yards in a game since Dec. 8 and he has just one performance with 40-plus receiving yards since Dec. 1. Los Angeles desperately needs him to step up with a strong performance to keep things tight with Philadelphia. If Kupp has another quiet performance, the Rams will cut him this offseason ($29.78 million cap hit if kept) and his issues down the stretch will significantly hurt how much he can earn in NFL free agency.

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions head coach

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images