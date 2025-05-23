Most disappointing teams of 2025 NFL offseason

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bulk of the 2025 NFL offseason is behind us, and while all 32 teams would like to think they’ve improved greatly upon last year’s roster, that isn’t always the case. The truth is, some teams took a step back or otherwise had key needs to fill, but ultimately failed to deliver on their promise.

As a result, we felt it was time to look at the most disappointing teams of the 2025 NFL offseason.

New Orleans Saints

While there’s potential for a bounce-back season from Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave, losing Derek Carr is a big blow to the New Orleans Saints’ chances to compete. We’re not sure the Saints did enough to address their receiving corps, the offensive line is still in question, and the defense features several question marks too.

Cleveland Browns

Other than overhauling their QB room, the Cleveland Browns didn’t do much to improve. If anything, they sealed their status as a non-contender heading into the 2025 season. However, that may have been the best move for a team that now has a brighter future after the burden of Deshaun Watson’s contract drops off.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins traded franchise left tackle Terron Armstead and lost top safety Jevon Holland to free agency. Miami also appears to be on the verge of cutting ties with Jalen Ramsey too. There are also questions about Tyreek Hill’s future in South Beach, which could create some tension in Miami, especially if the season gets off to a slow start.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers lost several contributors to free agency this offseason, including Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga. They then traded Deebo Samuel to thw Washington Commadners. While drafting Mykel Williams is fun, the 49ers ignored their offensive line and that could come back to bite them later on.

Houston Texans

Trading away a franchise left tackle is an interesting decision for an annual playoff contender. Sure, maybe C.J. Stroud is good enough to overcome any obstacles in his path, but it’s still risky. Perhaps the two rookie newcomers can help replace the production lost from Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell.

Pittsburgh Steelers

No quarterback means the Pittsburgh Steelers likely won’t be competing for a starting role. Plus, they traded George Pickens instead of forming a super WR duo. Yet, the Steelers can still salvage their offseason by adding Aaron Rodgers over the next few weeks.

Detroit Lions

Losing the offensive and defensive coordinator/playcaller won’t be easy for a team that’s thrived on culture under Dam Campbell. Plus, other than D.J. Reed and the incoming rookie draft class, what did the Lions really do?

Kansas City Chiefs

After losing out on their opportunity to threepeat as Super Bowl champs, some though the Kansas City Chiefs would get aggressive in pursit of bulding the best roster opsson. Patrick Mahomes turns 30 in September and we’re not sure the Chiefs have provided him with enough weapons or offenisve linemen to thrive right away.