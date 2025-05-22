NFL insider drops possible Jalen Ramsey trade date

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As the 2025 NFL Draft approached, some around the league were keeping a close eye on the Miami Dolphins trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Dolphins didn’t find a trade partner for the three-time All-Pro, but that doesn’t mean he’s not still very available.

According to NFL Network’s Dolphins insider Cameron Wolfe, “nothing is imminent” on the Ramsey trade front. Yet, he also adds that June 1 is the day to watch because the Dolphins can save $9.9 million by trading him on or after that date. Meanwhile, if Miami moved Ramsey now, they’d face a suffocating $25 million cap hit.

“Relationships are hard.” Jalen Ramsey and Dolphins are in midst of a split that will likely end in a summer trade.



The latest on Ramsey, trade/$ elements and where Dolphins look to replace him for @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/j1HkVuxEMy — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 22, 2025

Still, the way Wolfe was approaching the topic, it seems as if Ramsey has already played his last snap with the Dolphins, and it’s only a matter of time before he lands with a new team ahead of the 2025 season.

Ramsey, a seven-time Pro Bowler, is still just 30 years old, so he should still have several years of high-level play ahead of him, but odds are it won’t be with the Dolphins.

While the Dolphins may be close to moving on from their star cornerback, Wolfe tossed out the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons as teams that could chase after Ramsey.

