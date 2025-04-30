NFL Draft aftermath pushes five Las Vegas Raiders to trading block in roster survival fight

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

John Spytek’s inaugural draft class as Las Vegas Raiders general manager addressed multiple roster needs while adding versatile prospects who can fill various roles. With this influx of talent on both sides of the ball, several veteran players might find themselves expendable.

It’s notable that Spytek waited until the sixth round to select a traditional quarterback, suggesting the organization views Aidan O’Connell as their developmental option for 2025.

As teams adjust their rosters before May workouts, these five Raiders could be on the move in the coming weeks.

Tight end Michael Mayer

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Despite not drafting a tight end, Michael Mayer remains the most likely trade candidate on the roster. Prior to the draft, The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed reported that Las Vegas had discussions with teams interested in acquiring the young tight end. Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore made an even stronger claim in March, stating the Raiders were actively “trying to trade Mayer.”

Some potential suitors may have addressed their tight end needs in the draft, where six prospects were selected within the first three rounds. However, at just 23 years old, Mayer won’t reach his potential playing behind All-Pro Brock Bowers. The Raiders should prioritize moving him before his contract year in 2026.

Offensive lineman Thayer Munford Jr.

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders selected offensive linemen with consecutive picks at the end of the third round, taking Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant – moves that directly threaten Thayer Munford Jr.’s roster spot.

Munford transitioned from left tackle to left guard in his final season at Ohio State before playing both tackle positions during his two years with Las Vegas. His 2024 performance raised concerns, as he allowed five sacks in just 201 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

This alarming sack rate could open the door for Grant to claim the swing tackle role. Munford’s position at guard isn’t secure either, as head coach Pete Carroll indicated Rogers will compete for “inside spots,” joining the competition with Alex Cappa, Jordan Meredith and Dylan Parham.

Safety Chris Smith II

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Through two seasons, Chris Smith II has played only 33 defensive snaps, contributing primarily on special teams – which represents his clearest path to a roster spot in 2025.

Carroll’s arrival has transformed the defensive backfield, prioritizing size in the secondary. At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Smith doesn’t fit this new physical profile. Despite his special teams value, the third-year safety appears expendable with Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Thomas Harper competing for backup safety positions.

Defensive lineman Tyree Wilson

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Raiders added defensive line depth on Day 3, selecting Tonka Hemingway (fourth round) and JJ Pegues (sixth round). If either rookie impresses early in the offseason program, Tyree Wilson’s status becomes precarious. Though listed as defensive tackles, both Hemingway and Pegues offer the versatility to align at multiple positions along the defensive front, similar to Wilson.

At 6-foot-2 and 284 pounds, Hemingway could potentially line up on the edge unless he adds weight, directly competing with Wilson for snaps as the third edge rusher and rotational interior pass rusher. Wilson showed modest improvement last season but faces increased competition with edge rusher Malcolm Koonce returning from injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently identified Wilson as a potential trade candidate.

Running back Zamir White

Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

By selecting Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick, the Raiders secured their featured running back for the foreseeable future. Veteran Raheem Mostert, signed in free agency, provides experienced depth in his 11th season.

The third running back spot remains contested, with White particularly vulnerable. The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed reported that White is available for trade following an injury-plagued and ineffective 2024 campaign where he averaged just 2.8 yards per carry. Through three seasons, he’s contributed minimally to the passing game, recording only 21 receptions for 128 yards.

White could lose his roster spot if Sincere McCormick returns strong from an ankle injury that derailed his 2024 season. Dylan Laube, a 2024 sixth-round selection, must improve his ball security but offers third-down potential with his receiving abilities that White lacks.

Maurice Moton covers the Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.