Las Vegas Raiders insider projects 2025 rookie class to deliver two new offensive starters

After emerging from the 2025 NFL Draft with a potential superstar in Ashton Jeanty, it’s hard not to love what the Las Vegas Raiders did. While Jeanty is fully expected to begin his career as the Raiders’ starting running back, he may not be the Raiders’ only incoming rookie who emerges as a starter.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review Journal, wide receiver Jack Bech could be another incoming rookie who emerges as the team’s new starter.

“Bech, a second-round selection out of TCU, is a strong candidate to be an immediate starter.” Bonsignore on Bech

Bech was the Raiders’ second draft selection. Las Vegas targeted and landed him with the 58th overall pick in the NFL Draft before selecting cornerback Darien Porter ten slots later. Clearly, the Raiders didn’t want to miss out on Bech and made sure to take him before risking another team doing the same.

As for Bech, he’ll join a receiver room led by Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, with Bowers still generating the most targets in the Raiders’ passing offense. The Raiders also added two more receivers in the NFL Draft, giving Las Vegas a crowded and competitive WR room.

Of course, Bech being the highest selection gives him the best advantage to receive early playing time. Now it’s just up to him to impress his teammates and the Raiders’ coaching staff.