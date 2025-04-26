Las Vegas Raiders select Jack Bech in emotional 2025 NFL Draft moment as prospect honors brother killed in New Orleans terrorist attack

Jack Bech
An emotional moment unfolded during the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft when the Las Vegas Raiders selected TCU wide receiver Jack Bech with the 58th overall pick.

Bech carried a poignant reminder of his brother Tiger on draft night — wearing the Rolex watch Tiger had on him when he was killed during the New Orleans terrorist attack on New Year’s Day. Tiger Bech was just 27 years old, one of 14 victims in the tragedy.

“I’m never going to wash it, I’m never going to fix it, I’m going to keep it just the way it is,” Bech explained about the watch. “It’s another one of those reminders, just always keep on pressing.”

The TCU standout has channeled his grief into on-field excellence. During January’s Senior Bowl, Bech made the game-winning catch and earned MVP honors — a performance that helped cement his draft stock.

His selection by the Raiders follows a productive final collegiate season with the Horned Frogs, where he recorded 1,034 receiving yards on 62 catches while finding the end zone nine times.

