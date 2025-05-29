4 best Jalen Ramsey trade landing spots as he awaits a ‘new chapter’

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins have been trying to reach a resolution with Jalen Ramsey all offseason. Yet, they could be waiting until after June 1 at this point, because that’s when the Dolphins can save $9.9 million by trading him.

On Wednesday, Ramsey hinted at a potential trade coming soon, ending an interesting tweet with the caption, “A new chapter awaits.” Recently, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer speculated on teams giving up anywhere between a second and a fifth-round pick in exchange for Ramsey, depending on how much salary his next team is willing to pay.

But which teams are actually in a position to trade for the three-time All-Pro cornerback? Let’s look at a few options.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have to reach a contract resolution with Jaire Alexander. If he’s not willing to play on a reduced salary in 2025, those discussions could very well lead to a trade. If so, the Packers will want another high-level playmaker to lead their secondary and Ramsey is their best option.

Kansas City Chiefs

Odds are, Ramsey will want to play for another Super Bowl contender, and there are few other guaranteed playoff teams than the Kansas City Chiefs. Plus, the Chiefs are still looking for another defensive playmaker after moving on from L’Jarius Sneed.

Minnesota Vikings

Not only are the Minnesota Vikings still looking to replace their top three cornerbacks from their top-five defense from a year ago, they have a natural connection with Kevin O’Connell to Ramsey from their Super Bowl season together. Coach O’Connell has all the information he needs to push GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to swing a deal for the superstar defender.

Los Angeles Rams

If Ramsey is looking for a new destination, he could grow attached to the place where he’s already found success, in Los Angeles, where Sean McVay is still the head coach. Teams can never have enough high-level cornerbacks, and the Rams are no different.

