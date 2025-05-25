NFL insider predicts if Jaire Alexander will play for the Green Bay Packers in 2025

Credit: William Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers shopped cornerback Jaire Alexander around the league all offseason, hoping to move the standout defensive back who wouldn’t agree to a restructured contract. With the offseason wrapping up, there seems to have been a shift in the situation.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote that he believes Alexander will remain with the Packers heading into the 2025 NFL season, in part because teams have largely already done their roster building and the All-Pro cornerback might now be out of options.

“I’d say yes—at this point, teams have done the bulk of their roster building, and have spent to their cash and cap budgets, and are moving forward with their groups. Maybe an injury somewhere creates some urgency, but as it stands, I think Alexander is stuck, and may have to play ball with the Packers.” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on if he believes Jaire Alexander stays with the Green Bay Packers

Jaire Alexander contract (Spotrac): $25.481 million cap hit in 2025

Alexander is still one of the best players on the Packers roster, but he’s played in only 14 games over the last two seasons. The lack of availability has been a source of frustration for the organization and the front office knew he wouldn’t be open to taking a pay cut.

At one point, Green Bay reportedly came close to having a trade in place for Alexander, but he refused to restructure his contract to facilitate the deal. That caused the acquiring team to back off, leaving Alexander and the Packers in limbo.

Jaire Alexander stats (2023-’24): 100.83 QB rating allowed, 61.9% completion rate allowed, 5-2 TD-INT in 14 games played

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst stated to reporters multiple times this offseason that he doesn’t want to move on from Alexander without getting anything for it. The cap space created by releasing Alexander isn’t as worthwhile now with the top free agents off the board, so any cap relief would likely just be rolled over into the next offseason anyway.

While the two sides might eventually need to try and figure out some type of adjustment to Alexander’s contract, a return to Green Bay now seems likely. It would be a significant boost for a Packers’ defense that seemed poised to lose its top corner at the start of the offseason.