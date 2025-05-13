Agent for Green Bay Packers star questioned GM about first-round pick Matthew Golden

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers used the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Matthew Golden, spending a first-round pick on a wide receiver for the first time since 2002. Evidently, that raised eyebrows in the Packers’ receiver room and led to an agent questioning general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that wide receiver Jayden Reed’s agent, Drew ROsenhaus, met with the Packers general manager this past week to ‘clarify’ the 25-year-old’s status and role with the team.

Related: Unexpected outcome now likely between Packers, Jaire Alexander

Jayden Reed stats (ESPN): 55 receptions, 875 receiving yards, 163 rushing yards, 7 total touchdowns

Reed, the 50th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, got off to an electric start in his second season. The 5-foot-11 offensive weapon racked up 730 scrimmage yards in his first 9 games – 81.1 scrimmage yards per game and 15.5 yards per touch – emerging as the team’s best receiving threat.

The production and efficiency plummeted after that. In his final eight games, Reed totaled just 290 scrimmage yards, averaging 36.25 scrimmage yards per game and 10.4 yards per touch. With Reed eligible for a contract extension following the 2025 NFL season, a breakout year could be worth millions of dollars for a new deal.

Related: NFL execs offer strong praise for pair of Green Bay Packers rookies

Jayden Reed contract (Spotrac): $1.402 million base salary in 2025, $1.729 million base salary in 2026, NFL free agent in 2027

However, Golden and wide receiver Savion Williams weren’t drafted to replace Reed. It’s believed Green Bay brought them in as potential long-term replacements for Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, who are both free agents after this upcoming season.

Reed will still be the primary receiver in Green Bay, but quarterback Jordan Love spreads the football around a lot in this offense. Four players – Reed, Doubs, Tucker Kraft and Dontayvion Wicks – each drew at least 70 targets last season, with none of them clearing 80. If Reed wants a new deal and to be the top receiver in Green Bay, he’ll have to produce more consistently in 2025.

Related: Packers reporter explains why team declined option on Quay Walker