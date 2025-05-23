Green Bay Packers HC predicts if Aaron Rodgers plays in 2025 as Pittsburgh Steelers await decision

Credit: Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is used to quarterback Aaron Rodgers taking his time to decide on his future each offseason, even if it means missing practices in the lead-up to training camp. As the Pittsburgh Steelers go through the process for the first time, Rodgers’ former coach does believe he knows what the final decision will be.

During an appearance on ‘Up & Adams‘ hosted by Kay Adams, LaFleur said he ‘fully expects’ Rodgers to be the Steelers starting quarterback in 2025 and he believes the organization is prepared for that to happen.

“I’m pretty sure they know what they’re doing. I’m sure they’re confident in what they’re doing. I would fully expect him to be a Pittsburgh Steeler.” Green Bay Packers HC Matt LaFleur on if Aaron Rodgers will play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025

Rodgers met with Steelers officials in March, including head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The face-to-face sit-down went very well, with both sides feeling good about a potential pairing. A deal seemed like a foregone conclusion, but Rodgers has been undecided about his future for months now.

The 41-year-old quarterback hasn’t spoken publicly in several weeks. It’s previously been theorized by insiders that he would announce his decision before the 2025 NFL Draft or right or after the NFL schedule was released for the upcoming season. However, it appears no announcement is imminent.

Aaron Rodgers stats (ESPN): 3,897 passing yards, 28-11 TD-INT, 63% completion rate, 6.7 ypa, 90.5 QB rating, 40 sacks taken

The next target for a potential decision might be June. The Steelers’ OTAs run from May 27 through June 5 and Rodgers has opted out of participating in OTAs in recent years. Last year, the New York Jets allowed him to skip mandatory minicamp in June and it’s possible he might want to skip minicamp with Pittsburgh.

The Steelers’ mandatory veteran minicamp is scheduled for June 10-12, with all players on the roster required to be in attendance for all three days. It’s possible Rodgers plans to play this season, but he won’t sign until the middle of June when OTAs and minicamp are over. At least for now, most around the NFL expect him to be the Steelers starting quarterback in 2025.

