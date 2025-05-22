Pittsburgh Steelers owner running out of patience with Aaron Rodgers?

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everyone has been waiting on Aaron Rodgers’ decision since the 2025 NFL offseason began. The New York Jets made it known early on that they wouldn’t be going forward with the four-time NFL MVP as their quarterback in 2025, which meant if the 41-year-old wanted to play another season, it would have to be with a new team.

Of course, no one has been more eager for the latest Rodgers updates than the Pittsburgh Steelers, who appear to be the only team still in the running for the former Packers and Jets QB. Yet, the Steelers have been waiting a long time and now they may be getting a bit impatient.

Recently, Steelers owner Art Rooney II addressed the Rodgers topic, saying Pittsburgh is willing to wait a “little while longer” for the four-time first-team All-Pro.

Okay, but just a little while longer? How much time are the Steelers willing to let go to waste? Is there a soft/hard deadline that the Steelers have in mind? Rooney previously stated that the Steelers wouldn’t be willing to wait forever to learn Rodgers’ status for the upcoming season.

For now, the Steelers have no choice but to continue playing the same waiting game they’ve been toying with all offseason long. But what if for some reason Rodgers leaves them high and dry by retiring or finding another team he’d prefer to play for, perhaps even a team that suffers a quarterback injury.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: Who’s No. 1 after the NFL Draft?