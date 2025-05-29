Miami Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey shares cryptic social media post amid trade rumors: ‘A new chapter awaits’

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Has Jalen Ramsey’s tenure with the Miami Dolphins officially come to an end? The cornerback shared a cryptic post on X, suggesting he’s ready to move on.

“For the record btw, i’ve loved every city i’ve played in & the fans who supported! the anger is very misplaced at times but sometimes valid too but real ones kno the intentions always solid! … a new chapter awaits,” Ramsey posted.

For the record btw, i’ve loved every city i’ve played in & the fans who supported! the anger is very misplaced at times but sometimes valid too 😂 but real ones kno the intentions always solid! …



a new chapter awaits — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 28, 2025

The Dolphins have been working to trade the three-time All-Pro for the past month, but his contract might be complicating matters. According to Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams, Ramsey’s $25.213 million cap charge would drop by $18.468 million on June 1, which is four days away.

Reports surfaced that the relationship between Ramsey and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel soured. Last month before the NFL Draft, Miami general manager Chris Grier told reporters, including ESPN’s Marcel-Louis Jacques, that they were looking to move Ramsey and that the cornerback did not ask to be traded.

“Really after a couple weeks of discussions between ourselves internally and Jalen and his representation, we decided that it was probably in the best interest for all parties to move forward,” Grier said. “I will say these decisions aren’t done quickly and they’re not taken lightly because we spent a lot of time this offseason working through this, talking through things. At the end of the day, Jalen did not ask for a trade.

“We went through the process, and I just felt that after numerous conversations and then talking last week with Jalen and his agent, that it was best to move forward, and it was best interest of the Miami Dolphins and for Jalen Ramsey.”

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams in March 2023 for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long. Ramsey signed a three-year, $55 million restructured extension after the trade, then signed a three-year, $72.3 million extension ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2024, Ramsey had two interceptions, 11 pass breakups and 60 tackles but failed to make the Pro Bowl for a fifth consecutive season. In his nine seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Rams and Dolphins, the seven-time Pro Bowler has recorded 24 interceptions, 108 pass deflections, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three sacks, one pick-six, and 534 tackles.

Teams reportedly interested in Ramsey include the Rams, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions.