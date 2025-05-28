NFL insider details incredibly low cost for Jalen Ramsey trade

NFL insiders are acting as if the Miami Dolphins trading Jalen Ramsey is a foregone conclusion at this point. While no trade has materialized, that could change as teams get closer to kicking off their respective training camps.
Several teams are reportedly interested in trading for the three-time All-Pro cornerback, yet his price tag ($16.6 million cap hit in 2025) could be scaring some franchises away. Nevertheless, there’s always the chance of the Dolphins agreeing to pay much of Ramsey’s cost, and if they do, Miami should get a better trade return.
However, as Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer points out, the Dolphins could have a hard time getting anything more than a fourth or fifth-round pick depending on how much Miami or his new team is willing to pay financially.
Breer went on to suggest that if the Dolphins are willing to pay $10 million of Ramsey’s salary, then they may be able to convince a team to cough up a Day 2 draft pick instead of a fourth or fifth-round selection. Like many other NFL trades, the compensation greatly hinges on a player’s salary, and that’s certainly true with Ramsey too.
Still just 30 years old, Ramsey should still have several years of high-level play in his future. Amazingly, the ball-hawk has had just two years with fewer than two interceptions across nine seasons of play. That type of production is worth paying for.
