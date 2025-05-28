NFL insider details incredibly low cost for Jalen Ramsey trade

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

NFL insiders are acting as if the Miami Dolphins trading Jalen Ramsey is a foregone conclusion at this point. While no trade has materialized, that could change as teams get closer to kicking off their respective training camps.

Several teams are reportedly interested in trading for the three-time All-Pro cornerback, yet his price tag ($16.6 million cap hit in 2025) could be scaring some franchises away. Nevertheless, there’s always the chance of the Dolphins agreeing to pay much of Ramsey’s cost, and if they do, Miami should get a better trade return.

However, as Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer points out, the Dolphins could have a hard time getting anything more than a fourth or fifth-round pick depending on how much Miami or his new team is willing to pay financially.

“I think it’s sort of a sliding scale on how much of the money Miami is willing to pick up. Right now, he’s set to make $24 million this year, with a $4 million roster bonus already paid. He’s under contract for another three years at $21 million, $21.7 million and $24 million, respectively. So while a team trading for him is getting a fair amount of control, it’s not exactly at the most affordable price.



Ramsey is still a good player, and many folks believe he can transition to becoming a top-notch safety when age catches up to him as a corner. And if that’s how you’re projecting him, maybe he’s worth $12 million or $15 million per year rather than $21 million per year. This is to say that if you take his contract as is, it’s at least in part a salary dump, $21.1 million this year, and then at least a consideration that he gets cut after this year because of his $21 million number for next year.” SI’s Albert Breer on Jalen Ramsey trade

Breer went on to suggest that if the Dolphins are willing to pay $10 million of Ramsey’s salary, then they may be able to convince a team to cough up a Day 2 draft pick instead of a fourth or fifth-round selection. Like many other NFL trades, the compensation greatly hinges on a player’s salary, and that’s certainly true with Ramsey too.

Still just 30 years old, Ramsey should still have several years of high-level play in his future. Amazingly, the ball-hawk has had just two years with fewer than two interceptions across nine seasons of play. That type of production is worth paying for.

