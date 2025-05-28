Pranked: Tyreek Hill celebrates fake trade from Miami Dolphins

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After just missing out on a chance to reach the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins have had an interesting offseason, and one might say it all started with Tyreek Hill’s apparent trade request at season’s end. While the Dolphins and Hill quickly tried to squeeze the toothpaste back in the tube, the damage was already done.

While the Dolphins have done nothing to indicate they’re trying to trade the five-time All-Pro receiver, Hill has done nothing to suggest he is happy in Miami.

In fact, there’s been far more evidence suggesting Hill would be open to, if not celebrate, the idea of landing with a new team. Now we even have visual and audio proof.

Here, Hill can be seen being pranked by someone named Adin Ross, in which Ross tells Hill he’s been traded. Hill’s first reaction is one of excitement, declaring, “Let’s go!”

It’s clear that Ross was a bit appalled by this response, perhaps realizing how it could be potentially damaging for Hill’s public optics. Naturally, Dolphins fans don’t want to see or hear how excited one of their best players would be about getting a trade to a new team. Yet, even though the Dolphins don’t want us thinking otherwise, it sure appears as though Hill wants a trade.

