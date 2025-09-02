The start of the 2025 NFL regular season is finally here. The football action kicks off Thursday with a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Two teams with playoff aspirations and a pair of offenses that should be among the better units in the league this season.

But who are the best NFL offenses heading into Week 1 of the new season? We look to answer that with our definitive list of the top 10 to begin the 2025 NFL season.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: USA Today Network

With Jim Harbaugh as head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers‘ offense relied less on the passing game and aimed to be a more balanced group. In the offseason, they bolstered their run game by adding veteran lineman Mekhi Becton and underrated running back Najee Harris. They also brought back former star Mike Williams and in Round 1 of the draft selected North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton. The Chargers’ O could be an elite group this season.

9. Washington Commanders

Credit: USA Today Network

Top pick and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels was everything the Washington Commanders’ offense could have hoped for and more in 2024. The young star was a huge reason they were on the cusp of a Super Bowl appearance. Now with Deebo Samuel as another weapon and Terry McLaurin happy following a big pay bump, Washington is primed to be a top-five offense in 2025.

8. Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: USA Today Network

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs’ offense wasn’t the dominant force fans were accustomed to in 2024. But there is reason to expect a turnaround this season. Travis Kelce and Hollywood Brown are back. They added tackle Jaylon Moore and top draft pick, tackle Josh Simmons. And big things are expected from Rashee Rice (after his return from suspension) and Xavier Worthy in 2025.

7. Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When Matthew Stafford had his full complement of weapons, the Los Angeles Rams‘ offense was dynamite. It is why they were a team to fear heading into the 2025 NFL playoffs. They have big expectations again this season. While they moved Cooper Kupp in the offseason, they replaced him with future Hall-of-Famer Davante Adams. This unit should be a problem in the NFC West again this season as long as greybeard Stafford can stay healthy. There is no guarantee at this point in his career.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: USA Today Network

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense were seriously hampered by injuries and the lack of a reliable run game last season. In the offseason, they gave both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins huge extensions to lock in what should be one of the best passing attacks in the league (when healthy).

5. Detroit Lions

Credit: USA Today Network

The Detroit Lions’ offense was the cream of the crop for much of last season. They could throw over teams but also bludgeon them with a solid run game. However, their biggest loss this offseason came on the sidelines after offensive coordinator Ben Johnson became the new head coach of the Bears. The biggest story on offense this season will be if new OC John Morton can maintain the standard set by Johnson.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: USA Today Network

Despite QB guru Dave Canales heading to Carolina before last season, Baker Mayfield’s magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remained in 2024. And the offense was one of the better units in the league for much of the season. Most of their offseason moves were on defense. Bucky Irving proved he is a premium RB 1 in the league, and they will have veteran receiver Chris Godwin back. It is why they are an early dark horse to reach the Super Bowl this season.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: USA Today Network

The Philadelphia Eagles’ adding Saquon Barkley last year proved to be a paradigm shift moment in the NFC. The former Giants star delivered an MVP-caliber season in his debut and gave them one of the most balanced units in the league. There is no reason not to expect them to be elite again in 2025.

2. Buffalo Bills

Credit: USA Today Network

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills‘ offense were one of the best in the league all of last season by using a total team effort, smart play, and a balanced attack. It is why the QB one his first MVP award in 2024. All of the pieces from last season are back this year, and they are sure to get off to a quick start in 2025.

1. Baltimore Ravens

Credit: USA Today Network

The Baltimore Ravens‘ offense was one of the league’s elites last season. They delivered a balanced attack led by 2024 MVP Lamar Jackson and backed by future Hall-of-Fame running back Derrick Henry. They will bring all the key pieces of the unit back in 2025 and add former Texans great DeAndre Hopkins. The big concern will be if Henry declines at all in year 10.

