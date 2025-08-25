The Washington Commanders and Terry McLaurin contract drama has finally come to an end. After weeks of being a summer hold-in, the wide receiver finally got the big money extension he was looking for.

On Monday morning, it was revealed that Washington is giving their top pass catcher a new three-year extension worth $96 million. The deal gets the two-time Pro Bowler back on the field immediately with a solid amount of time to get up to speed ahead of the team’s 2025 regular season debut against the New York Giants on Sept. 7.

With the deal finally done, let’s look at six winners and losers from the Commanders and McLaurin’s new pact.

Winner: Terry McLaurin

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After going from a third-round pick to a legitimate WR1 in the league, Terry McLaurin got the massive raise and security he was hoping for. His $32 million annual rate ties him with AJ Brown as the sixth-highest paid (via Spotrac) receiver in the league. The deal also includes a $30 million up-front signing bonus. The 29-year-old’s hard stance paid off, and he got what he wanted.

Loser: Washington Commanders

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders certainly didn’t want to make McLaurin one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the game, but they had no other choice. They have a small window to make a real push for a Super Bowl appearance with star quarterback Jayden Daniels still playing on a rookie contract. Keeping his top target in DC and happy keeps them in a strong position to get back to the playoffs and make another deep run early next year.

Winner: Jayden McDaniels

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Speaking of Daniels, he has to be thrilled with the news. With the season closing in, he certainly had to have fears that McLaurin may not be available early in the season. While he now has a strong second option in Deebo Samuel, McLaurin is his favorite target, and the two have great chemistry. Furthermore, getting the deal done with a couple of weeks left before the season opener gives the receiver and QB a solid amount of time to get their timing right and hit the ground running in Week 1.

Loser: Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

McLaurin getting over $30 million per season is bad news for the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons. Both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Drake London had breakout seasons in 2024. They each have two years left on their rookie pact. Smith-Njigba earned Pro-Bowl honors last year and is primed for another big season. And London has the potential to be a first-time Pro-Bowler this year. If they play up to their ability in 2025, expect them to be looking for expensive raises as well in the final year of their contracts in 2026.

Winner: Commanders Fans

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Washington Commanders fans are the biggest winners in this situation. The fan base has suffered terribly over the last two decades. Finally, they may be on the cusp of having a perennial playoff team for the first time since the 1980s. Making sure McLaurin is around the next few seasons bolsters that possibility and gives Commanders fans a lot to be excited about in the long term. A rarity for football fans in DC.