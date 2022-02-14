NFL overtime rules change in ‘early stages’, possible in 2022

JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen didn’t outright call for an NFL overtime rules changes following the team’s heartbreaking Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But if the quarterback’s small dig at the NFL Honors is any sign of what he wants, the league might grant his wish.

Allen could only watch from the sideline as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense won the OT coin toss and scored the game-winning touchdown in eight plays. The Bills, like many football fans, were frustrated the NFL overtime rules wouldn’t allow both star quarterbacks to have a shot in extra time.

Related: NFL overtime stats are eye-opening following Chiefs dramatic win over Bills

The Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship Game, going to overtime for the second consecutive game. However, a Mahomes’ interception gave the Cincinnati Bengals the football and they took advantage with an epic fish.

With the NFL offseason now beginning, league executives and team officials seem open to the possibility of changing the NFL overtime rules in the future.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, there is a real debate about rising the overtime rules with a focus set on the NFL Playoffs. The process is still at the “early stages” with the league asking teams to provide input through annual surveys.

One idea that will reportedly be considered is only changing the rules for the playoffs. In the regular season, a team could win on a touchdown to open the drive. If they kick a field goal, the opponent gets a shot to respond.

The potential solution the league is considering would simply change the NFL overtime rules in the postseason. Whether the team that receives the kickoff scores a touchdown or not, the other team also gets the football.

There is certainly more support around the league for changing the OT rules than before. However, 24 votes are needed for a rule change and that’s far from a guarantee.