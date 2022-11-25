New York Yankees reportedly very high on a specific free-agent pitcher

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Yankees engage in a bidding war with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers for Aaron Judge, another All-Star seems to be squarely on the team’s radar in MLB free agency.

Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom headline the top MLB free agents in 2022-’23, with a wide selection of teams making a run at the two Hall of Famers. Both hurlers are on New York’s radar, but the front office might be adjusting how it evaluates this year’s free-agent crop.

While there is a clear willingness to make a long-term commitment to Judge well into his late 30s, age is still a factor being heavily weighed in the evaluation process. It is also reportedly having some sway in how New York is prioritizing its pursuit of different starters.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, Yankees’ officials are very high on starting pitcher Carlos Rodón. The club’s belief is it has little chance of signing Verlander and there doesn’t seem to be a strong desire to sign deGrom away from the New York Mets.

New York is also making a run at Koudai Senga, the most coveted international free-agent pitcher on the market this winter. Unsurprisingly, there is significant competition for Rodón.

Both the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are making a push to sign the hard-throwing southpaw. Playing on a one-year deal this past season, Rodón compiled a 1.03 WHIP, .200 batting average allowed and a 33.4% strikeout rate across 178 innings. In addition, he posted a sub-2.9 ERA for the second consecutive year.

While Rodón’s medical history might limit the length of his contract, he is in line for a multi-year deal that could approach $30 million per season. He would slot in as the No. 2 starter in New York behind Gerrit Cole, providing the Yankees with another front-line starter to assist them on a playoff run.