New York Yankees ‘in contact’ with 3 of the top pitchers in MLB free agency

While Aaron Judge still remains the New York Yankees’ top priority in MLB free agency, the “Evil Empire” is reportedly also targeting several of the elite pitchers on the market as well.

The MLB hot stove is only getting hotter by the day as many of the All-Stars, MVPs and Cy Young Award winners around the sport make visits and have chats with interested organizations around the industry. The maneuverings have led to many a rumor for some of the franchises expected to be major players this winter.

One team projected to be active in the coming weeks and months are the New York Yankees. However, much of the headlines for the pinstripes have been about their homegrown superstar Aaron Judge making the free agent rounds, and if they will be able to retain the reigning American League MVP.

However, while the team does all it can to bring Judge back for many seasons to come, they have been linked to several big-ticket free agents and possible contingency strategies.

New York Yankees hunting All-Star and Cy Young winner in MLB free agency

Over the last week, the New York Yankees have been linked to a couple of the best starters on the open market. New American League Cy Young Justin Verlander and Japanese ace Kodai Senga have both been connected with New York as a possible new home. However, on Wednesday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed the team’s All-Star pitcher interest doesn’t end there.

“Aaron Judge remains Yankees’ top target but Yanks are in contact with Verlander, [Carlos] Rodon, Senga plus top SS and other OF.” – Update on Yankees offseason pursuits

Carlos Rodon was an All-Star the last two seasons, first with the Chicago White Sox in 2021, then with the San Francisco Giants last season. He has pitched at an elite level in that time and will be a far more affordable option than Jacob deGrom and Verlander. Outside of the Mets ace, Verlander, Rodon, and Senga are seen by many as the best pitchers on this year’s market.

Even if the New York Yankees re-sign Judge, either of the above stars could be added to the team to make another serious run at a World Series title in 2023.