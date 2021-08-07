Denzel Mims on New York Jets roster bubble, 3 ideal trade destinations

When the New York Jets drafted Denzel Mims in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, many praised the selection of the ultra-talented wide receiver. A year later, Mims could be in danger of not making the 53-man roster.

New York overhauled its offense this spring, adding Corey Davis and Keelan Cole in free agency along with spending an early draft pick on Elijah Moore. The improvements to the receiving corps came after a year that saw Mims really struggle to make an impact in his rookie season.

The Jets hoped for a second-year leap from the 6-foot-3 wideout. Instead, he is falling further behind on the depth chart and ESPN’s Rich Cimini writes that if things don’t change, New York faces a tough decision. Considering general manager Joe Douglas likely wouldn’t release a former top pick that early, a trade is the most likely outcome.

Let’s dive into three potential landing spots for a Denzel Mims trade.

New Orleans Saints add desperately needed wide receiver

There is arguably no NFL team in a more dire position than the New Orleans Saints. Michael Thomas will miss the start of the 2021 season and NFL rumors are surfacing about internal problems with the club. With no legitimate pass-catching weapons outside of Alvin Kamara, the Saints must do something.

A trade to New Orleans would be the best-case scenario for Mims. Keep in mind this is the same player who posted a 4.38 40-yard dash time, boasts an absurd catch radius and can make plays deep downfield. For an offense with Jameis Winston as the projected starter, that fills a need.

Under team control through 2023, Mims is also very affordable on his rookie contract. For a team working right up against the NFL salary cap, trading a conditional fifth-round pick to the Jets might be an ideal outcome for all parties.

Denzel Mims traded to Detroit Lions

When you’re in the first season of a multi-year rebuild, you should take swings on risky players. The Detroit Lions need all the talent they can get, especially at wide receiver. Amon-Ra St. Brown is the only long-term piece at the position, meaning Mims would have a clear path to snaps.

Keep in mind, this isn’t as bad of a situation for a wide receiver as it seems. The Lions boast an outstanding offensive line and while Jared Goff has plenty of faults, he’s a solid quarterback when there isn’t pressure in his face. He posted the 15th-best passer rating under pressure in 2020, per Pro Football Focus, so he is a capable and accurate passer.

With the Lions building for the future, Mims would get eventually get opportunities over Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams. Another benefit for Detroit, its projected record means a higher draft pick and that appeals to New York when dealing with multiple bidders.

Kansas City Chiefs roll the dice

Never sleep on the Kansas City Chiefs on the trade market. Outside of the quarterback position, this front office will explore every avenue for a roster upgrade. While there is buzz surrounding Mecole Hardman this summer, the Chiefs shouldn’t end their search for a No. 2 wide receiver.

This might be the perfect landing spot for Mims. Going from Sam Darnold to Patrick Mahomes is a quarterback upgrade like we’ve never seen before. Plus, Andy Reid’s offense does a fantastic job at finding ways to put players in the right position for success.

It wouldn’t cost the Chiefs much to acquire Mims and, as mentioned with the Saints, his rookie contract is another positive. For an aggressive front office with a coaching staff confident it can get more out of Mims than New York did, this is an exciting possibility.