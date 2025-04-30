Who is the oldest NBA player? (All-time and active)

The National Basketball Association was founded on July 6, 1946. In the 79 years since, over 4,800 NBA players have participated in a game.

There has never been an older player than Nat Hickey, who still holds the record for oldest NBA player ever, set back in 1948. Hickey was 45 years and 363 days old. The great story there is he was actually the team’s coach but chose to activate himself and play the sport instead.

For Hickey to have held the record for 77 years and counting, it seems like an unlikely record to be broken. After all, there won’t be any more coaches suiting up for their organizations any time soon. So, who is the oldest player in the NBA right now?

The oldest active NBA players change from season to season and even month to month. Counting down from 1-10, here are the oldest NBA players in 2025.

1. How old is LeBron James? Lakers star is the oldest current NBA player

LeBron James date of birth – 12/30/1984

LeBron James age – 40 years old

LeBron James is the oldest NBA player today. King James is no longer the unstoppable force he once was, but the 21-time NBA All-Star still averaged 24.4 points per game in his 22nd season. Now, after becoming the only player to score 40,000 career points, James is putting his scoring record even further out of reach.

2. At age 39, P.J. Tucker’s long-traveled career continues

P.J. Tucker date of birth – 5/5/1985

P.J. Tucker age – 39 years old

In his 14th season, PJ Tucker has an incredible tale of what it’s like to not be able to play basketball in the pros. After becoming a second-round pick, selected 35th overall in the 2006 NBA Draft, Tucker spent the next five years playing in Israel, Ukraine, Germany, and Italy before returning to an NBA team, where he’s stayed ever since. After winning an NBA Championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, Tucker is now in his second season with the Los Angeles Clippers as the second-oldest active NBA player.

3. Chris Paul still ticking, despite status among oldest NBA players

Chris Paul date of birth – 5/6/1985

Chris Paul age – 39 years old

They say you gain wisdom as you age. Chris Paul is doing his best to prove these theories true. Despite his advanced age, CP3 is still an excellent passer, averaging 7.4 APG while playing all 82 games. As one of the oldest NBA players, Paul will retire as one of the greatest distributors in basketball history.

4. Taj Gibson returns to NBA, again

Taj GIbson date of birth – 6/24/1985

Taj Gibson age – 39 years old

One of the oldest NBA players in the game today, Taj Gibson has bounced around the league over the past few years, and now he’s landed with the Charlotte Hornets. While he was known for being a strong defensive presence during his heyday, Gibson hasn’t played more than 500 minutes since 2022.

5. Kyle Lowry among NBA’s eldest

Kyle Lowry date of birth – 3/25/1986

Kyle Lowry age – 39 years old

A six-time All-Star who has played with five different franchises, Lowry is among the oldest active NBA players. Yet, unlike many others on this list, he’s no longer chasing a ring, as Lowry won the NBA Finals back in 2019 with Toronto.

6. Garrett Temple’s well-traveled career makes him one of NBA’s oldest players

Garrett Temple date of birth – 5/8/1986

Garrett Temple age – 38 years old

Some players may not be thrilled to be on a list of the oldest active NBA players, but then again, Garrett Temple is likely just happy to still get to play the game he loves. He’s played for 11 different NBA teams and even went overseas to play in Italy for a bit, but now the versatile guard is closing out his career with the Toronto Raptors, which is his 12th team.

7. Al Horford’s return earns him spot among oldest players in NBA

Al Horford date of birth – 6/3/1986

Al Horford age – 38 years old

What does playing 17 years in the NBA get you? Like Horford’s realizing, it earns him a place on the list of the oldest players in the NBA today. In year 18, the five-time All-Star finally got his first NBA championship ring after becoming a two-time NCAA champion in college. Now he’s trying to help the Celtics win back-to-back championships.

8. Jeff Green still playing the game he loves at age 38

Jeff Green date of birth – 8/28/1986

Jeff Green age – 38 years old

Now in his 17th NBA season, if there’s anyone who understands what it’s like to have the game taken away before he’s ready to retire, it’s Jeff Green. The former Seattle SuperSonic had to sit out the entire 2011-12 season due to a heart condition, but he returned and played 81 out of 82 games the following season and hasn’t had an issue since. Now Green’s one of the oldest and longest-tenured NBA players today.

9. James Johnson continues to fight off Father Time

James Johnson date of birth – 2/20/1987

James Johnson age – 38 years old

Despite playing just 12 games for the Indiana Pacers this season, James Johnson can’t quit the Hoosier State. He’s now one of the oldest players in the NBA, where opponents’ knowledge of his black belt in karate provides enough intimidation, even from the sidelines.

10. Minnesota’s Joe Ingles joins list of NBA’s oldest players

Joe Ingles date of birth – 10/2/1987

Joe Ingles age – 37 years old

We have a first-timer here with Ingles, who didn’t start his NBA career until he was 27 because he was so busy winning championships in the NBL, Spanish League, and EuroLeague. Now, the 11th-year pro is seeking his first NBA Championship, joining the Minnesota Timberwolves and suiting up in just 19 games.

