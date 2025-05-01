Updated 2025 NBA Playoffs power rankings: Where do Los Angeles Lakers land after stunning Round 1 elimination?

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 2025 NBA Playoffs are underway, and this year’s postseason is jam-packed with a cornucopia of All-Stars, powerhouse brands, and several surprise teams. With the first week of action in the rear view, find out who the best and worst squads are among the 16 remaining teams in the 2025 NBA playoffs with our special postseason NBA power rankings.

Also Read: NBA games today – Get a look at the upcoming NBA playoff schedule

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (LW: 1)

Credit: USA Today Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the NBA playoffs with a lot of confidence, the best record in the league, but also a lot to prove. They received a good test in the quarterfinals with Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. And OKC showed just how formidable they are by blasting through the Grizz in four games. The Thunder confirmed they are the team to beat out West until someone proves different.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers (LW: 3)

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Similar to OKC, the Cleveland Cavaliers began the NBA Playoffs with the best record in their respective conference, but a lot to prove. Sure, they had an elite offense and a rock-solid defense. However, they needed to perform at the same level against playoff-caliber competition. Well, after one round, the Cavs look like they will be a problem in this postseason. They delivered the most lopsided series thus far as they steamrolled the Heat in the quarters and outscored them by 92 points in Miami in the final two matchups in a four-game sweep.

3. Boston Celtics (LW: 2)

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The defending champion Boston Celtics didn’t have the best record in the NBA. However, the regular season has all felt like one big dress rehearsal for the spring. That seemed to be the case in their series against the Magic. Outside of a surprise blip in Game 3, Boston made easy work of Orlando, the team with the NBA’s best defense in 2024-25.

Also Read: Boston Celtics game today – Get details on the next Celtics game

4. Indiana Pacers (LW: 5)

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

After a surprisingly mediocre start to the season, the Indiana Pacers caught fire early in 2025 and looked like the team NBA pundits expected. They have continued that impressive play in the postseason so far. Despite a tough matchup with division rivals, the Bucks and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, Indy needed just five games to beat Milwaukee. They will now take their high-powered offense into a matchup with the league’s best scoring team — and another division foe — the Cavaliers, in the semifinals.

5. Minnesota Timberwolves (LW: 10)

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves seemingly took a step back this season after making a late summer blockbuster that shipped team legend Karl-Anthony Towns to New York. However, slowly but surely, Minnesota got its groove back and was one of the hottest teams in the league heading into the NBA Playoffs.

Despite being the underdogs against the Lakers and superstars Luka Doncic and LeBron James, Minny has revealed that they have the best player on the court: Anthony Edwards. A series win for the Wolves would send shockwaves through this postseason.

6. New York Knicks (LW: 7)

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This postseason was always going to be a proof of concept for the New York Knicks front office. They had a top team this season, but their defense and coming up small against elite teams were a big question. Then they got handed a tough matchup with the biggest surprise this season, the Pistons.

Over five games, it is clear New York has a more talented team. But Detroit’s guts, combined with having nothing to lose after a very successful season, have been trouble for the Knicks. They should win this series, but it is no guarantee.

Also Read: New York Knicks game today – Get time and channel for the next Knicks game

7. Golden State Warriors (LW: 4)

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The 2024-25 edition of the Golden State Warriors was the rubber band team as they snapped back from good to bad to good again after the trade deadline. Fortunately, despite the risk, the Jimmy Butler trade has been a massive success, and Dub Nation has been one of the best teams in the league since the deadline.

Although they got a tough matchup in Houston for Round 1, they continue to show their greybeards’ knack for winning has not eroded, and they will continue to be a problem in these playoffs.

Also Read: Golden State Warriors game today – Get time and channel for the next Warriors game

8. Detroit Pistons (LW: 8)

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons were the worst team in the NBA last season. But this season, they were the feel-good story of the year. Heading to the NBA playoffs, many believed they could score a quarterfinals upset over the Knicks. After five games, they have proven they will not go away easily and have set themselves up to potentially force a Game 7. This season continues to be a huge positive step forward for Motown’s favorite basketball team.

9. Houston Rockets (LW: 9)

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets have been one of the best stories in the NBA this season. After showing some very nice growth under Ime Udoka in 2023-24, they continued that momentum and evolved into an elite team in the West. They passed on making big trades to see how this young group handles itself in the playoffs.

This spring, they got a tough match-up with the Warriors. However, despite the massive postseason experience gap between them and Golden State, the Rockets have put up serious resistance and forced a Game 6 with a big win on Wednesday.

10. Denver Nuggets (LW: 11)

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When you have the best player on the planet, Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets will always be a very competitive squad. However, more than ever, the pieces around the NBA great have been a letdown this season. After the shocking ouster of head coach Michael Malone, many wondered if the roster would rally together and prove the naysayers wrong. Well, they got a tough matchup against the Clippers in Round 1, but Denver has shown they are not waving the white flag on this season and are on the verge of advancing to the semis.

11. Los Angeles Clippers (LW: 12)

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Clippers were an interesting story in the 2024-25 NBA season. To the surprise of no one, Kawhi Leonard began the season in dress clothes due to another injury. However, in his absence, Norman Powell emerged and earned All-Star honors for the first time. With all of their veteran depth and a very good head coach, they had a very good chance of upending Jokic and the Nuggets in Round 1. Unfortunately, they have had some tough luck in this series and could be headed home early this spring.

12. Los Angeles Lakers (LW: 6)

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

At the start of the postseason, the Los Angeles Lakers were a popular dark horse pick in the West. And why not? They have an NBA icon in LeBron James, a top-five player in Luka Doncic, and an impressive young coach with JJ Reddick. Yet, the West’s dark horse pick got matched up with the conference’s sleeper team in the Timberwolves.

That proved to be fatal as Minnesota had the best player on either team — Anthony Edwards — and he dominated en route to sending the Lakers packing in just five games. This was a very disappointing spring for LA after making one of the biggest trades in league history for Doncic in February.

Also Read: Los Angeles Lakers game today – Get time and channel for the next Lakers game

13. Milwaukee Bucks (LW: 13)

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have been on a roller-coaster ride all season. And the last few weeks have been no different. They feared they might be with Damian Lillard in the quarters, but the future Hall of Famer made a miraculous comeback in their series against Indiana. Only to tear his Achilles. Then they had a Game 5 win in their grasp, only to collapse in the final minute. Milwaukee will have a lot to think about this offseason after a third straight first-round elimination despite having, arguably, the best player on the planet.

Related: Milwaukee Bucks Game Today – TV Channels, Start Time, and Full 2024-2025 Schedule

14. Memphis Grizzlies (LW: 14)

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies were expected to be far better this season with superstar Ja Morant back. And they were, for the most part. However, a late-season slump had many wondering if their playoff run would be short-lived. Unfortunately for Grizzlies fans, they got the worst matchup in Round 1 against Oklahoma City. An elite squad that smashed its way through Memphis in just four games.

Memphis will need to find a new head coach this summer and decide if they want to go big and get another star to go alongside Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., or move on from their troublesome top star.

15. Orlando Magic (LW: 16)

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic dealt with notable injuries throughout the season, but battled through using their elite defense. However, just like last season, scoring — especially from behind the arc — bedeviled them during the year. In the playoffs, they were matched up with the Celtics, and to the surprise of no one, Boston became a challenge they could not overcome.

Orlando passed on making big, bold moves last summer. But if they want to be taken seriously in the East, they will need to be aggressive to add some huge impact players in the offseason.

16. Miami Heat (LW: 15)

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra again showed why he is among the best in the sport during the regular season. Despite the dark cloud that Jimmy Butler created over the team with his contract drama, the Heat remained competitive for much of the year. Once Butler was sent packing, and they didn’t get equal value back; they understandably dipped in performance.

While they stormed through the Play-In, they were soundly dominated by the Cavaliers in the playoffs. Expect Miami to be aggressive in the summer to add a star to bring them back to relevancy next season.