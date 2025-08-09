This weekend’s NASCAR schedule took us to Watkins Glen International, one of the most iconic road courses in racing. With Sunday’s Mission 200 at The Glen wrapping up on Sunday afternoon, the NASCAR standings have tightened even further with only three races left in the regular season.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Xfinity results today from Watkins Glen. Immediately below you can find the Xfinity Series winner this week and further down are the NASCAR Xfinity stage results.

NASCAR Xfinity Results Today: Mission 200 at The Glen

Here are the full NASCAR Xfinity Series results for the Mission 200 at Watkins Glen International. Further below, you can find the NASCAR stage results today.

Connor Zilisch – 51 points Sam Mayer – 43 points Sammy Smith – 36 points Austin Hill – 40 points Carson Kvapil – 38 points Justin Allgaier – 44 points Austin Green – 31 points Christian Eckes – 29 points Brandon Jones – 28 points Harrison Burton – 32 points Kaz Grala – N/A Brennan Poole – 25 points Dean Thompson – 28 points Jesse Love – 29 points Jeremy Clements – 22 points Jeb Burton – 21 points Daniel Dye – 20 points Taylor Gray –28 points Stefan Parsons – 0 points Austin J Hill – 17 points Glen Reen – 16 points Parker Retzlaff – 18 points Blaine Perkins – 14 points Nicholas Sanchez – 20 points Michael McDowell – N/A William Sawalich – 11 points Josh Bilicki – 10 points Ryan Sieg – 11 points Ryan Elliss – 8 points Kyle Sieg – 7 points Shane van Gisbergen – DNF – N/A Anthony Alfredo – 5 points Matt DiBenedetto – 5 points Preston Pardus – 3 points Sheldon Creed – 14 points Riley Herbst – DNF Thomas Annunziata – DNF – 1 point Garrett Smithley – DNF – 1 point

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Xfinity Series

Here are the NASCAR stage results for the Xfinity Series race from Watkins Glen.

Stage 1 Justin Allgaier — 10 points (+1 playoff point) Taylor Gray — 9 points Sheldon Creed — 8 points Nick Sanchez — 7 points Jesse Love — 6 points Harrison Burton— 5 points Dean Thompson — 4 points Parker Retzlaff — 3 points Ryan Sieg — 2 points Matt DiBenedetto — 1 point Stage 2 Connor Zilisch — 10 points (+1 playoff point) Shane van Gisbergen — N/A Sam Mayer — 8 points Austin Hill — 7 points Carson Kvapil — 6 points Michael McDowell — N/A Sheldon Creed — 4 points Justin Allgaier — 3 points Sammy Smith — 2 points Austin Green — 1 point

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity race today?

Connor Zilisch won the NASCAR Xfinity race today at Watkins Glen International. It’s the second consecutive year Zilisch has won at Watkins Glen and it is the 19-year-old’s sixth win of the Xfinity Series season.

