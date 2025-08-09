This weekend’s NASCAR schedule took us to Watkins Glen International, one of the most iconic road courses in racing. With Sunday’s Mission 200 at The Glen wrapping up on Sunday afternoon, the NASCAR standings have tightened even further with only three races left in the regular season.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR Xfinity results today from Watkins Glen. Immediately below you can find the Xfinity Series winner this week and further down are the NASCAR Xfinity stage results.
NASCAR Xfinity Results Today: Mission 200 at The Glen
Here are the full NASCAR Xfinity Series results for the Mission 200 at Watkins Glen International. Further below, you can find the NASCAR stage results today.
- Connor Zilisch – 51 points
- Sam Mayer – 43 points
- Sammy Smith – 36 points
- Austin Hill – 40 points
- Carson Kvapil – 38 points
- Justin Allgaier – 44 points
- Austin Green – 31 points
- Christian Eckes – 29 points
- Brandon Jones – 28 points
- Harrison Burton – 32 points
- Kaz Grala – N/A
- Brennan Poole – 25 points
- Dean Thompson – 28 points
- Jesse Love – 29 points
- Jeremy Clements – 22 points
- Jeb Burton – 21 points
- Daniel Dye – 20 points
- Taylor Gray –28 points
- Stefan Parsons – 0 points
- Austin J Hill – 17 points
- Glen Reen – 16 points
- Parker Retzlaff – 18 points
- Blaine Perkins – 14 points
- Nicholas Sanchez – 20 points
- Michael McDowell – N/A
- William Sawalich – 11 points
- Josh Bilicki – 10 points
- Ryan Sieg – 11 points
- Ryan Elliss – 8 points
- Kyle Sieg – 7 points
- Shane van Gisbergen – DNF – N/A
- Anthony Alfredo – 5 points
- Matt DiBenedetto – 5 points
- Preston Pardus – 3 points
- Sheldon Creed – 14 points
- Riley Herbst – DNF
- Thomas Annunziata – DNF – 1 point
- Garrett Smithley – DNF – 1 point
NASCAR Stage Results Today: Xfinity Series
Here are the NASCAR stage results for the Xfinity Series race from Watkins Glen.
Stage 1
- Justin Allgaier — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
- Taylor Gray — 9 points
- Sheldon Creed — 8 points
- Nick Sanchez — 7 points
- Jesse Love — 6 points
- Harrison Burton— 5 points
- Dean Thompson — 4 points
- Parker Retzlaff — 3 points
- Ryan Sieg — 2 points
- Matt DiBenedetto — 1 point
Stage 2
- Connor Zilisch — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
- Shane van Gisbergen — N/A
- Sam Mayer — 8 points
- Austin Hill — 7 points
- Carson Kvapil — 6 points
- Michael McDowell — N/A
- Sheldon Creed — 4 points
- Justin Allgaier — 3 points
- Sammy Smith — 2 points
- Austin Green — 1 point
Who won the NASCAR Xfinity race today?
Connor Zilisch won the NASCAR Xfinity race today at Watkins Glen International. It’s the second consecutive year Zilisch has won at Watkins Glen and it is the 19-year-old’s sixth win of the Xfinity Series season.
