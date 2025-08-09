NASCAR Xfinity results
This weekend’s NASCAR schedule took us to Watkins Glen International, one of the most iconic road courses in racing. With Sunday’s Mission 200 at The Glen wrapping up on Sunday afternoon, the NASCAR standings have tightened even further with only three races left in the regular season.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Xfinity results today from Watkins Glen. Immediately below you can find the Xfinity Series winner this week and further down are the NASCAR Xfinity stage results.

NASCAR Xfinity Results Today: Mission 200 at The Glen

Here are the full NASCAR Xfinity Series results for the Mission 200 at Watkins Glen International. Further below, you can find the NASCAR stage results today.

  1. Connor Zilisch – 51 points
  2. Sam Mayer – 43 points
  3. Sammy Smith – 36 points
  4. Austin Hill – 40 points
  5. Carson Kvapil – 38 points
  6. Justin Allgaier – 44 points
  7. Austin Green – 31 points
  8. Christian Eckes – 29 points
  9. Brandon Jones – 28 points
  10. Harrison Burton – 32 points
  11. Kaz Grala – N/A
  12. Brennan Poole – 25 points
  13. Dean Thompson – 28 points
  14. Jesse Love – 29 points
  15. Jeremy Clements – 22 points
  16. Jeb Burton – 21 points
  17. Daniel Dye – 20 points
  18. Taylor Gray –28 points
  19. Stefan Parsons – 0 points
  20. Austin J Hill – 17 points
  1. Glen Reen – 16 points
  2. Parker Retzlaff – 18 points
  3. Blaine Perkins – 14 points
  4. Nicholas Sanchez – 20 points
  5. Michael McDowell – N/A
  6. William Sawalich – 11 points
  7. Josh Bilicki – 10 points
  8. Ryan Sieg – 11 points
  9. Ryan Elliss – 8 points
  10. Kyle Sieg – 7 points
  11. Shane van Gisbergen – DNF – N/A
  12. Anthony Alfredo – 5 points
  13. Matt DiBenedetto – 5 points
  14. Preston Pardus – 3 points
  15. Sheldon Creed – 14 points
  16. Riley Herbst – DNF
  17. Thomas Annunziata – DNF – 1 point
  18. Garrett Smithley – DNF – 1 point

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Xfinity Series

Here are the NASCAR stage results for the Xfinity Series race from Watkins Glen.

Stage 1

  1. Justin Allgaier — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Taylor Gray — 9 points
  3. Sheldon Creed — 8 points
  4. Nick Sanchez — 7 points
  5. Jesse Love — 6 points
  6. Harrison Burton— 5 points
  7. Dean Thompson — 4 points
  8. Parker Retzlaff — 3 points
  9. Ryan Sieg — 2 points
  10. Matt DiBenedetto — 1 point

Stage 2

  1. Connor Zilisch — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Shane van Gisbergen — N/A
  3. Sam Mayer — 8 points
  4. Austin Hill — 7 points
  5. Carson Kvapil — 6 points
  6. Michael McDowell — N/A
  7. Sheldon Creed — 4 points
  8. Justin Allgaier — 3 points
  9. Sammy Smith — 2 points
  10. Austin Green — 1 point

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity race today?

Connor Zilisch won the NASCAR Xfinity race today at Watkins Glen International. It’s the second consecutive year Zilisch has won at Watkins Glen and it is the 19-year-old’s sixth win of the Xfinity Series season.

