The NASCAR schedule this weekend took us to Watkins Glen International for one of the final races of the regular season. While the field was led by Corey Heim, the top driver in the NASCAR standings in the Truck Series, the field also included veteran Cup Series drivers (Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Chris Buescher, and Christopher Bell) and top NASCAR prospects (Connor Zilisch and Sammy Smith). Yet, Friday’s race was defined by car issues, cautions and it led to a bit of a surprising finish.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from the Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International.

NASCAR Truck Results: Mission 176 winner, full results

Here are the NASCAR truck results from Friday night’s Mission 176. Further below, you can find the NASCAR stage results for the Truck Series.

  1. Corey Heim – 57 points
  2. Daniel Hemric – 38 points
  3. Giovanni Ruggiero – 37 points
  4. Christopher Bell – N/A
  5. Tyler Ankrum – 34 points
  6. Sammy Smith – N/A
  7. Ty Majeski – 34 points
  8. Connor Zilisch – N/A
  9. Matt Mills – 28 points
  10. Layne Riggs – 29 points
  11. William Sawlich – N/A
  12. Wesley Slimp – 25 points
  13. Matt Crafton – 24 points
  14. Dawson Sutton – 23 points
  15. Jake Garcia – 22 points
  16. Connor Mosack – 23 points
  17. Brent Crews – 20 points
  18. Spencer Boyd – 19 points
  19. Derek White – 18 points
  20. Timmy Hill – 17 points
  1. Andres Perez de Lara – 17 points
  2. Chris Buescher – N/A
  3. Grant Enfinger – 14 points
  4. Chandler Smith– 13 points
  5. Gian Buffomante – 12 points
  6. Ben Rhodes – 27 points
  7. Frankie Muniz – 10 points
  8. Tanner Gray – 14 points
  9. Toni Breidinger – 8 points
  10. Ross Chastain – N/A
  11. Parker Kligerman – 9 points
  12. Rajah Caruth – 5 points
  13. Jack Wood – DNF – 4 points
  14. Kaden Honeycutt – DNF – 3 points
  15. William Lambros – DNF – 2 points
  16. Kyle Busch – DNF – N/A

NASCAR Stage Results Today for Truck Series t

Below you can find the full NASCAR Truck Series stage results for Watkins Glen.

Stage 1

  1. Corey Heim — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Ross Chastain — N/A
  3. Christopher Bell — N/A
  4. Connor Zilisch — N/A
  5. Ben Rhodes — 6 points
  6. Giovani Ruggiero — 5 points
  7. William Sawalich — N/A
  8. Daniel Hemric — 3 points
  9. Layne Riggs — 2 points
  10. Connor Mosack — 1 point

Stage 2

  1. Ben Rhodes — 10 points
  2. Sammy Smith — N/A
  3. William Sawalich — N/A
  4. Corey Heim — 7 points
  5. Christopher Bell — N/A
  6. Tanner Gray — 5 points
  7. Ty Majeski — 4 points
  8. Parker Kligerman — 3 points
  9. Tyler Ankrum— 2 points
  10. Connor Mosack — 1 point

Who won the NASCAR truck race today?

Corey Heim won the NASCAR Truck Series race on Friday night at Watins Glen International, his 17th career Truck Series win.

