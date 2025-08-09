The NASCAR schedule this weekend took us to Watkins Glen International for one of the final races of the regular season. While the field was led by Corey Heim, the top driver in the NASCAR standings in the Truck Series, the field also included veteran Cup Series drivers (Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Chris Buescher, and Christopher Bell) and top NASCAR prospects (Connor Zilisch and Sammy Smith). Yet, Friday’s race was defined by car issues, cautions and it led to a bit of a surprising finish.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from the Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International.

NASCAR Truck Results: Mission 176 winner, full results

Here are the NASCAR truck results from Friday night’s Mission 176. Further below, you can find the NASCAR stage results for the Truck Series.

Corey Heim – 57 points Daniel Hemric – 38 points Giovanni Ruggiero – 37 points Christopher Bell – N/A Tyler Ankrum – 34 points Sammy Smith – N/A Ty Majeski – 34 points Connor Zilisch – N/A Matt Mills – 28 points Layne Riggs – 29 points William Sawlich – N/A Wesley Slimp – 25 points Matt Crafton – 24 points Dawson Sutton – 23 points Jake Garcia – 22 points Connor Mosack – 23 points Brent Crews – 20 points Spencer Boyd – 19 points Derek White – 18 points Timmy Hill – 17 points Andres Perez de Lara – 17 points Chris Buescher – N/A Grant Enfinger – 14 points Chandler Smith– 13 points Gian Buffomante – 12 points Ben Rhodes – 27 points Frankie Muniz – 10 points Tanner Gray – 14 points Toni Breidinger – 8 points Ross Chastain – N/A Parker Kligerman – 9 points Rajah Caruth – 5 points Jack Wood – DNF – 4 points Kaden Honeycutt – DNF – 3 points William Lambros – DNF – 2 points Kyle Busch – DNF – N/A

NASCAR Stage Results Today for Truck Series t

Below you can find the full NASCAR Truck Series stage results for Watkins Glen.

Stage 1 Corey Heim — 10 points (+1 playoff point) Ross Chastain — N/A Christopher Bell — N/A Connor Zilisch — N/A Ben Rhodes — 6 points Giovani Ruggiero — 5 points William Sawalich — N/A Daniel Hemric — 3 points Layne Riggs — 2 points Connor Mosack — 1 point Stage 2 Ben Rhodes — 10 points Sammy Smith — N/A William Sawalich — N/A Corey Heim — 7 points Christopher Bell — N/A Tanner Gray — 5 points Ty Majeski — 4 points Parker Kligerman — 3 points Tyler Ankrum— 2 points Connor Mosack — 1 point

Who won the NASCAR truck race today?

Corey Heim won the NASCAR Truck Series race on Friday night at Watins Glen International, his 17th career Truck Series win.