Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch was injured immediately after his win at Watkins Glen International, slipping out of the No. 88 car while trying to get out and falling on his side.

Zilisch, age 19, had just recorded his sixth win of the Xfinity season. As he got out of his car on victory lane, surrounded by his team, he climbed partially onto the roof to celebrate. His foot seemed to get caught in the window netting and then he lost his balance while trying to get out of the car, immediately falling and hitting the ground.

What happened to Connor in victory lane. He's been taken to the infield care center at this time.#NASCAR https://t.co/cJLBWk4O1Y pic.twitter.com/LAZ0j2VTjY — Speedway Digest (@speedwaydigest) August 9, 2025

Related: NASCAR Xfinity Results from Watkins Glen, including Race Winning Connor Zilisch

He remained down on the ground for several minutes, with cameras for the CW Network cutting away from the scene. Medical personnel immediately arrived on the scene, attending to him as the broadcast went to commercial break.

As noted by Steven Taranto of CBS Sports, the CW Network noted that Zilisch was conscious and speaking with medical personnel at Victory Lane. He was then put on a backboard and later loaded into am ambulance to be transported to the care center.

#NASCAR … Xfinity winner Connor Zilisch is loaded into an ambulance to go to the care center after falling in victory lane. He sat up in the ambulance. pic.twitter.com/jiJKQz7XTq — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) August 9, 2025

Fortunately, per Dustin Long, Zilisch sat up in the ambulance. As Zilisch received treatment at the care center, fellow driver and close friend Jesse Love showed up to check on him. After being examined at the care center, Zilisch was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race had a 45-minute delay after driver Austin Hill, who was returning from a one-race suspension, caused a 16-car wreck with 9 laps to go in the final stage.

Dustin Long reports here that Zilisch sat up in the ambulance. https://t.co/HB0eBBGHlK — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) August 9, 2025

Zilisch was scheduled to pull off triple duty on the NASCAR schedule this weekend, racing in the Truck Series (Friday), Xfinity Series (Saturday), and Cup Series (Sunday). Trackhouse Racing is also expected to formally announce this month that Zilisch will race full-time in Cup next season as the replacement for Daniel Suarez.

Update 9:30 PM ET: JR Motorsport announced that Zilisch has been released from the hospital. Zilisch shared on X that CT scans of his head were clear, but he did suffer a broken collarbone.

Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I’m out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse.❤️ — Connor Zilisch (@ConnorZilisch) August 10, 2025

The next Xfinity Series race is on Friday, August 22, at Daytona International Speedway.

Also Read: Why Trackhouse has a Bright Future Because of Connor Zilisch, SVG