The NASCAR schedule this weekend takes us to Watkins Glen International, the final road race of the regular season. With the NASCAR standings tightening and only three races left before the playoffs, Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying results could have a significant impact on the final three playoff spots and the regular-season champion.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR starting lineup for Watkins Glen on Sunday. Below, you can find the full NASCAR grid for Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday afternoon and the qualifying results from Saturday.

NOTE: Connor Zilisch is OUT for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen. Trackhouse Racing announced they’ve withdrawn the No. 87 car following Zilisch’s broken collarbone suffered by a fall. We’ve updated both the NASCAR starting lineup today and the starting grid.

NASCAR starting lineup for Sunday: Go Bowling at The Glen

Ryan Blaney – 1:11.960 seconds Shane van Gisbergen – 1:11.993 seconds Chase Briscoe – 1:12.001 seconds Ross Chastain – 1:12.071 seconds Kyle Busch – 1:12.144 seconds Michael McDowell – 1:12.180 seconds Alex Bowman – 1:12.199 seconds Carson Hocevar – 1:12.200 seconds Christopher Bell – 1:12.210 seconds William Byron – 1:12.215 seconds Joey Logano – 1:12.235 seconds Chris Buescher – 1:12.265 seconds Austin Cindric – 1:12.300 seconds Ty Gibbs – 1:12.304 seconds Bubba Wallace – 1:12.412 seconds Brad Keselowski – 1:12.427 seconds Ryan Preece – 1:12.443 seconds AJ Allmendinger – 1:12.451 seconds Daniel Suarez – 1:12.461 seconds Chase Elliott – 1:12.465 seconds Tyler Reddick – 1:12.487 seconds Denny Hamlin – 1L12.507 seconds Justin Haley – 1:12.552 seconds Josh Berry – 1:121.576 seconds Austin Dillon – 1:12.667 seconds Kyle Larson – 1:12.718 seconds Todd Gilliland – 1:12.718 seconds Riley Herbst – 1:12.736 seconds Erik Jones – 1:12.764 seconds John H. Nemechek – 1:12.883 seconds Cole Custer – 1:12.923 seconds Ty Dillon: 1:12.989 seconds Zane Smith – 1:13.153 seconds Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 1:13.170 seconds Noah Gragson – 1:13.190 seconds Cody Ware: 1:13.698 seconds Katherine Legge: 1:14.504 seconds JJ Yeley- 1:14.955 seconds Josh Bilicki – 1:15.092 seconds

NASCAR starting grid for Watkins Glen

Row 1: Ryan Blaney, Shane van Gisbergen

Row 2: Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain

Row 3: Kyle Busch, Michael McDowell

Row 4: Alex Bowman, Carson Hocevar

Row 5: Christopher Bell, William Byron

Row 6: Joey Logano, Chris Buescher

Row 7: Austin Cindric, Ty Gibbs

Row 8: Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski

Row 9 : Ryan Preece, AJ Allmendinger

Row 10: Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott

Row 11: Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin

Row 12: Justin Haley, Josh Berry

Row 13: Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson

Row 14: Todd Gilliland, Riley Herbst

Row 15: Erik Jones, John H. Nemechek

Row 16: Cole Custer, Ty Dillon

Row 17: Zane Smith, Ricky Stenhosue Jr

Row 18: Noah Gragson, Cody Ware

Row 19: Katherine Legge, JJ Yeley

Katherine Legge, JJ Yeley Row 20: Josh Bilicki

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow?

Ryan Blaney is on the pole for the NASCAR race on Sunday at Watkins Glen International. Shane Van Gisbergen is second in the NASCAR starting grid for tomorrow.