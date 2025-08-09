NASCAR starting lineup for Watkins Glen, NASCAR starting grid for Sunday
Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The NASCAR schedule this weekend takes us to Watkins Glen International, the final road race of the regular season. With the NASCAR standings tightening and only three races left before the playoffs, Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying results could have a significant impact on the final three playoff spots and the regular-season champion.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR starting lineup for Watkins Glen on Sunday. Below, you can find the full NASCAR grid for Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday afternoon and the qualifying results from Saturday.

Related: NASCAR Predictions for Watkins Glen

NOTE: Connor Zilisch is OUT for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen. Trackhouse Racing announced they’ve withdrawn the No. 87 car following Zilisch’s broken collarbone suffered by a fall. We’ve updated both the NASCAR starting lineup today and the starting grid.

NASCAR starting lineup for Sunday: Go Bowling at The Glen

  1. Ryan Blaney – 1:11.960 seconds
  2. Shane van Gisbergen – 1:11.993 seconds
  3. Chase Briscoe – 1:12.001 seconds
  4. Ross Chastain – 1:12.071 seconds
  5. Kyle Busch – 1:12.144 seconds
  6. Michael McDowell – 1:12.180 seconds
  7. Alex Bowman – 1:12.199 seconds
  8. Carson Hocevar – 1:12.200 seconds
  9. Christopher Bell – 1:12.210 seconds
  10. William Byron – 1:12.215 seconds
  11. Joey Logano – 1:12.235 seconds
  12. Chris Buescher – 1:12.265 seconds
  13. Austin Cindric – 1:12.300 seconds
  14. Ty Gibbs – 1:12.304 seconds
  15. Bubba Wallace – 1:12.412 seconds
  16. Brad Keselowski – 1:12.427 seconds
  17. Ryan Preece – 1:12.443 seconds
  18. AJ Allmendinger – 1:12.451 seconds
  19. Daniel Suarez – 1:12.461 seconds
  20. Chase Elliott – 1:12.465 seconds
  1. Tyler Reddick – 1:12.487 seconds
  2. Denny Hamlin – 1L12.507 seconds
  3. Justin Haley – 1:12.552 seconds
  4. Josh Berry – 1:121.576 seconds
  5. Austin Dillon – 1:12.667 seconds
  6. Kyle Larson – 1:12.718 seconds
  7. Todd Gilliland – 1:12.718 seconds
  8. Riley Herbst – 1:12.736 seconds
  9. Erik Jones – 1:12.764 seconds
  10. John H. Nemechek – 1:12.883 seconds
  11. Cole Custer – 1:12.923 seconds
  12. Ty Dillon: 1:12.989 seconds
  13. Zane Smith – 1:13.153 seconds
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 1:13.170 seconds
  15. Noah Gragson – 1:13.190 seconds
  16. Cody Ware: 1:13.698 seconds
  17. Katherine Legge: 1:14.504 seconds
  18. JJ Yeley- 1:14.955 seconds
  19. Josh Bilicki – 1:15.092 seconds

Related: NASCAR Truck Series results from Watkins Glen

NASCAR starting grid for Watkins Glen

  • Row 1: Ryan Blaney, Shane van Gisbergen
  • Row 2: Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain
  • Row 3: Kyle Busch, Michael McDowell
  • Row 4: Alex Bowman, Carson Hocevar
  • Row 5: Christopher Bell, William Byron
  • Row 6: Joey Logano, Chris Buescher
  • Row 7: Austin Cindric, Ty Gibbs
  • Row 8: Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski
  • Row 9: Ryan Preece, AJ Allmendinger
  • Row 10: Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott
  • Row 11: Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin
  • Row 12: Justin Haley, Josh Berry
  • Row 13: Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson
  • Row 14: Todd Gilliland, Riley Herbst
  • Row 15: Erik Jones, John H. Nemechek
  • Row 16: Cole Custer, Ty Dillon
  • Row 17: Zane Smith, Ricky Stenhosue Jr
  • Row 18: Noah Gragson, Cody Ware
  • Row 19: Katherine Legge, JJ Yeley
  • Row 20: Josh Bilicki

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow?

Ryan Blaney is on the pole for the NASCAR race on Sunday at Watkins Glen International. Shane Van Gisbergen is second in the NASCAR starting grid for tomorrow.

By Matt Johnson
NFL, MLB & college football writer for Sportsnaut. Graduated from San Diego State University with BA in Journalism, 2019. ... More about Matt Johnson

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.