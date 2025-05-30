NASCAR execs suggest much-needed horsepower increase could come during 2025 season

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

NASCAR Cup Series drivers and fans have been increasingly critical this season over the lack of speed and separation, thanks to reduced horsepower in the cars. It appears change could finally be on the horizon, as soon as later this season.

On Tuesday, NASCAR senior vice president of competition Elton Sawyer said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that increasing horsepower in the Next Gen Car is “on the table” amid complaints from around the sport. Then, managing director of communications Mike Forde revealed on the “Hauler Talk” podcast that the increase could come as early as this season.

“It was something we proactively brought up to have a further discussion of improving the short-track package,. Obviously the drivers all embraced that topic and requested more and more horsepower. So we said, ‘You got it. We’ll look into it.’ We are working with engine builders on that, and we’ll see if this is something that’s put into place this season.” NASCAR managing director of communications Mike Ford on a potential horsepower increase

NASCAR horsepower: 650 -670 limit

Importantly, the modification is only being considered for short tracks this season. The Next Gen Car has performed relatively well at mile-and-a-half tracks, but the quality of racing at short tracks has plummeted during the Next Gen era.

Before the car was introduced, NASCAR wanted to cut down on horsepower to try and level the playing field between teams like Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports versus Trackhouse Racing and Spire Motorsports. As Denny Hamlin shared on the Actions Detrimental process, there was a bit of a negotiation on the horsepower limit.

Hamlin shared that NASCAR originally wanted even less than its 670 horsepower limit, but negotiations with the teams eventually got it to that number. Engine manufacturers have also backed up Hamlin’s previous comments that a hike to 750 horsepower ‘wouldn’t be much of a change’ for manufacturers.

“We can go to 750 horsepower tomorrow. The parts and pieces won’t change if we just open up the tapered spacer to 750 like we had, year before last. I think that is the quickest thing and then work on the gearing – the gearing is not going to be an easy fix.” Denny Hamlin in 2023 on the ability to increase horsepower from 650 to 750

The engines themselves are capable of producing over 800 horsepower, but NASCAR executives have increasingly worked to bring it down over the years. Increasing the horsepower for short tracks could lead to better racing, especially with more passing and a higher frequency of top drivers being able to move up through the pack on short tracks.

There’s also time for the decision-makers to make changes, with the next short track race on the NASCAR schedule set for July 25 at Dover. If the increase in horsepower leads to better racing, it could lead to more Cup Series playoff races being held on short tracks. If the Cup Series ever expands to a three-race championship, that could further expand options for hosting cities and where championship races are held.

