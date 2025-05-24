NASCAR insider casts doubts on future of the Chicago Street Race after 2025

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Grant Park 165 for the Chicago Street Race on July 6 will be the third consecutive year with a NASCAR Cup Series race in downtown Chicago. However, it might be the last time the city hosts a NASCAR race for a while.

Appearing on Friday’s episode of the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast, reporter Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic said that while NASCAR is publicly keeping the door open to returning to Chicago in 2026, he would be surprised if there’s a Chicago Street Race next year.

Related: NASCAR free agents after the season

“The conversations I’ve had with people, I would personally be surprised if NASCAR is racing in downtown Chicago again (next year). It’s an expensive venture…As you look at it, three years is about the shelf life for some of these new places and I think that’s fair to say about this.” Jordan Bianchi on the future of the Chicago Street Race

Setting everything up for the street race is rather expensive. In 2023, Chicago spent at least $3.5 million on construction and police overtime to run the street race and it still cost $2.15 million in 2024. Meanwhile, NASCAR paid the Chicago Park District just $350,000 to host the street race, though the city also reportedly received $2 per ticket sold and 20 percent of net sales from merchandise and concessions.

The contract with the city expires after the 2025 Cup Series season, but NASCAR does have options to return next year and in 2027. However, it appears the costs and frequent complications created by the weather will likely end the Chicago Street Race after this season.

Related: NASCAR standings for Cup Series, Truck Series and Xfinity Series

In its place, NASCAR could hold a street race in San Diego for 2026, or it could push it back until 2027. While Chicago is likely to lose out on Cup Series racing for the next two years, Bianchi also noted that there is a possibility of NASCAR returning to Chicagoland Speedway in the future.