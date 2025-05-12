NASCAR free agents after 2025 season: William Byron, Kyle Busch headline group

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is ongoing with the best drivers in the sport focused on competing for this year’s championship. However, NASCAR silly season is just a few months away and there could be plenty of movement with outstanding racers eligible to hit the open market.

Let’s dive into the available NASCAR free agents after the 2025 Cup Series season. We’ve included asterisks for drivers whose contract status is uncertain for 2026, with an attached note to each driver.

NASCAR free agents: William Byron, Kyle Busch lead group

Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske Racing

Austin Cindric signed a multi-year contract with Team Penske in 2023 and the deal for the No. 2 car is expected to expire after this season. Cindric finished 11th in the Cup Series during the 2024 season and he’s delivered wins in consecutive seasons. Just as important, Cindric’s average finishing position has improved over the last three seasons. He’ll be 27 in September and stands out as an obvious candidate for a new contract with Penske.

Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing

One of the best NASCAR drivers of his era, 40-year-old Kyle Busch could be looking for a change of scenery nearing the end of his Cup Series career. The No. 8 car hasn’t won a Cup race since the Enjoy Illinois 300 in 2023, but he still puts himself in the mix for a playoff spot every season despite being on a second-tier team. A return to RCR is certainly possible, but a two-year drought without a win could easily compel Busch to drive for another team in 2026.

Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing*

Denny Hamlin’s contract status is more uncertain than some of the known top NASCAR free agents this offseason. Hamlin signed a multi-year contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023, but it’s unknown just how long the deal is. Hamlin will be 45 in November, but he is arguably still one of the five best NASCAR drivers right now. If his deal expires after the season, a short-term deal with JGR is likely. It would leave open the possibility of Hamlin ending his career in a few years with 23XI.

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing

A.J. Allmendinger returned as a full-time Cup Series driver in 2025, reportedly landing a short-term deal with Kaulig Racing for the No. 16 car. He’s performed relatively well in 2025, even amid engine blowups, but this very public outburst at Kansas could jeopardize his future with the team. If he can’t find a team for 2026, Allmendinger could continue his roller-coaster career cycle with a return to the Xfinity Series.

Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing*

As with fellow Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, it’s uncertain exactly how much longer Christopher Bell is under contract for the No. 20 car. Before the 2023 season, he signed a ‘long-term deal’ with JGR that would seemingly open the door to him becoming a free agent after the 2025 campaign. However, Bell won three consecutive races this year and the 30-year-old is a perennial championship threat. There’s zero reason to believe, even if he’s on an expiring contract, that JGR won’t give him a new deal this year.

Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing*

Bubba Wallace can leave 23XI if NASCAR strips the team of its charter

Much like teammate Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace becoming one of the top NASCAR free agents after this season means disaster has struck for 23XI Racing. Wallace and Reddick have provisions in their contracts that would allow them to leave for another team if NASCAR strips 23XI of their charters if the team loses its lawsuit against the sport. As long as 23XI has a charter, though, Wallace’s improved maturity and a strong supporting cast for the No. 23 car – top-five pit crew and crew chief Charles Denike – make this a perfect fit for him.

William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports

William Byron is the best NASCAR free agent following the 2025 season. As the driver for the iconic No. 24 car, Byron is consistently one of the leaders in top-five finishes, laps led, average finishing position and points every year. While he hasn’t yet signed a new contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports, it feels like only a matter of time before the two sides agree to a multi-year deal.

Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing*

Tyler Reddick can leave 23XI if NASCAR strips the team of its charter

Tyler Reddick has found a home with 23XI, becoming the team’s first driver to reach the Championship 4 in 2024. He’s been one of the 10 best drivers in NASCAR over the last three years, maximizing the equipment and support staff put around the No. 45 car. If NASCAR were to strip 23XI of its charters, Reddick would instantly become one of the most in-demand racers ahead of his age-30 season.

Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports*

Similar to Denny Hamlin, Carson Hocevar signed a multi-year deal before the 2024 season with no details available on the specific length of the contract. The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year hasn’t won his first race at the highest level yet, but he delivered a 2025 Truck Series victory and is racing closer to the front of the field more consistently in the Cup Series. Hocevar’s aggressive driving style hasn’t made him popular among fellow drivers, but he’s just 22 years old and keeps improving. If his contract expires after the 2025 season, he’ll almost certainly be prioritized for a multi-year deal by Spire Motorsports.

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing

Shane Van Gisbergen received a one-year contract for the 2025 season to drive the No. 88 car in the Cup Series for Trackhouse Racing. The 36-year-old was brought in both for his popularity and his dominance on road courses. He’s been a non-factor everywhere else this year, but that’s also a reflection on the quality of equipment Trackhouse Racing has put out in 2025. Considering SVG’s popularity and the fact that his excellence on road courses at least gives Trackhouse a few shots at an automatic playoff bid, another short-term deal feels very likely after the 2025 season.

Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing

Among the top NASCAR free agents following the season, Daniel Suárez might be the likeliest to wind up on a new team next year. Connor Zilisch seems well-positioned to become a full-time Cup Series driver in 2026 and Trackhouse Racing would have the No. 99 car available for him. If that happens, Suarez could find a home with Kaulig Racing next season as Allmendinger’s potential replacement for the No. 16 car.