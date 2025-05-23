NASCAR rumors: Insider sheds light Kyle Busch’s future with Richard Childress Racing

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Kyle Busch has been a driver for Richard Childress Racing since 2023, but his contract ends after the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Poised to become one of the top free-agent drivers available, it appears that it’s already known what team Busch will be driving for next season.

On the latest episode of the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast, NASCAR reporter Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic said he expects Busch back with RCR for the 2026 season and potentially beyond.

“”I talked to the team president, Mike Verlander, I asked him about Kyle Busch. Is Kyle Busch likely to return in 2026? Mike told me, ‘I don’t see Kyle racing anywhere else.’ So, reading between the lines, it seems like Kyle is going to be returning there and RCR is at least, at a minimum, going to pick up his option. I actually think that Kyle’s future with RCR is probably going to go beyond just another year and apst 2026.” Jordan Bianchi on Kyle Busch’s future with Richard Childress Racing

As the show discussed, Busch likely wouldn’t have better options if he became a free agent. While there might be an opening at Spire Motorsports if one of the best NASCAR drivers ever hit the open market, that would be viewed as a lateral move for Busch.

Kyle Busch stats 2025: 244 points, 4 top 10s, 1 top 5, 1 DNF, 62 laps led, 18.083 average finishing position in 12 races this season

Busch hasn’t won a Cup Series race since the 2023 season when he took the Enjoy Illinois 300 and he missed the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs last year. However, the No. 8 car and RCR have had the speed to contend this season. Heading into the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, Busch is 13th in laps led (62) and 15th in average finishing position (18.1).

With 23XI Racing expected to retain rookie Riley Herbst for the 2026 season and drivers for Hendricks Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing either under contract or likely to receive new deals, RCR seems to be Busch’s best option. He’s also made it pretty clear that retirement isn’t on the table for him right now, so staying with RCR through at least 2027 is very much on the table.

