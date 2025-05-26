NASCAR rumors: Insider reveals A.J. Allmendinger’s 2026 future with Kaulig Racing

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A.J. Allmendinger returned to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time this season with Kaulig Racing, making his way back after a year spent at the Xfinity Series. Just 13 races into the season, Allmendinger’s future with Kaulig Racing has already been decided.

On Monday’s episode of The Teardown podcast, Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic shared that team president Chris Rice told him that Allmendinger will be back in the Cup Series with Kaulig Racing next season.

“Chris Rice told me, 100 percent certainty, A.J. Allmendinger is going to be back in the Cup car next year.” Jordan Bianchi on A.J. Allmendinger’s future with Kaulig Racing

A.J. Allmendinger stats (Cup Series): 267 points, 4 top 10s, 1 top 5, 3 DNFs, 2 laps led, 15.462 average starting position, 21.08 average finishing position in 13 races

Allmendinger is coming off his strongest performance of the season, finishing fourth at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Not only did he record his first top-5 finish of the year in the Coca-Cola 600, but he also set season-bests in points (49) and stage points.

The outstanding performance elevated him 8 spots in the Cup Series standings, putting him right outside of the 16-team playoff field. He is currently just 13 points behind Ryan Preece for the final spot. Best of all, Allmendinger still has a legitimate shot at clinching an automatic playoff spot with multiple road course races remaining on the NASCAR schedule.

Allmendinger, age 43, has demonstrated this season that he belongs in the Cup Series and he’s on his way to having his best season at the level in years. With his return to Kaulig Racing in 2026 confirmed, the pool of free agents thins out even further after Kyle Busch and William Byron signed extensions before the Coca-Cola 600.