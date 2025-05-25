NASCAR reporter addresses if Corey Heim will become full-time Cup Series driver in 2026

Credit: Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Corey Heim is one of the top NASCAR prospects right now, dominating the Truck Series in a fashion that’s only comparable to Kyle Larson’s dominance in the Cup Series. However, it could be a while before Heim becomes a full-time driver at the highest level.

The Athletic‘s motorsports reporter Jordan Bianchi said on the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast that he doesn’t think Heim will be moved up to the Cup Series in 2026, instead either staying in the Truck Series or moving to the Xfinity Series next season.

“I think Corey Heim is probably going to be in the Xfinity or Truck Series for at least one more year. Jordan Bianch on whether or not Corey Heim becomes a fullt-time Cup Series driver in 2026

Related: Insider reveals two NASCAR prospects who could reach Cup Series next

Corey Heim stats (Truck Series): 754 laps led, 511 points, 4 wins, 7 top 5s, 9 top 10s in 11 races

Heim has nothing left to prove in the Truck Series. He leads the second-best driver (Chandler Smith) by 100 points through 11 races and he has twice as many wins as Smith. In addition, Heim has nearly as many playoff points (28) as the rest of the field combined (31).

The 22-year-old made his Cup Series debut last season in the Würth 400 and 23XI Racing signed him to a development contract in February. In a part-time role this year, Heim finished 13th at Kansas Speedway in his fourth career Cup Series start.

Related: NASCAR standings, see where Corey Heim compares to Truck Series drivers

Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, has said repeatedly on the Actions Detrimental podcast that Heim is unlikely to be driving full-time for the team next season. With Herbst still under contract and backed heavily by sponsor Monster Energy, the team isn’t planning to make a change in 2026.

However, Heim could be moved to the Xfinity Series next year. Hamlin and other drivers have shared that a young driver spending too much time in one series can hurt their development and Heim’s dominance at the Truck Series level proves he needs better competition. Ultimately, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Heim is driving in the Xfinity Series next season and also making a few more starts as a part-time driver for 23XI Racing in the Cup Series before taking on a full-time role in 2027.

Also Read: NASCAR schedule for Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series