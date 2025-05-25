Insider reveals 2 NASCAR prospects eyed by Cup Series, including Connor Zilisch

Credit: Jason Allen-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series doesn’t have any standout rookies this year, with Riley Herbst and Shane Van Gisbergen both near the bottom of the standings. However, two exciting NASCAR prospects could become regulars in the Cup Series before long.

Asked on the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast, about which NASCAR prospects could be next to become rookies in the Cup Series, Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic highlighted Connor Zilisch and Carson Kvapil.

“Connor Zilisch is the one to keep an eye on. He’s the one that really has got people talking. I’m gonna throw another name out there, too. There’s people talking about Carson Kvapil. The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi on which two NASCAR prospects could be the next rookies in the Cup Series

Zilisch, who is still 18 years old, is probably the top prospect in NASCAR. Driving full-time in the Xfinity Series this season for JR Motorsports, he currently sits sixth in the point standings. He would be even higher if not for a crash at Talladega Superspeedway that caused a back injury and forced him to miss the next race.

Connor Zilisch stats (Xfinity Series): 351 points, 1 win, 4 top 10s, 2 top 5s, 3 poles, 3 DNFs, 171 laps led, 6.25 average starting position, 15.583 average finishing position in 12 races

Trackhouse Racing signed Zilisch to a multi-year deal in 2024, and he made his Cup Series debut at COTA in March, performing very well until a collision took him out of the race. He is viewed as a candidate to potentially replace either Daniel Suarez (No. 99 car) or SVG (No. 88 car), who are both among the NASCAR free agents after this season.

While Corey Heim of the Truck Series is also regarded as one of the best NASCAR prospects right now, he is expected to be kept at that level or move into the Xfinity Series next year. However, Bianchi said multiple teams have taken an interest in Kvapil.

“People have recognized what he has done. This is a guy who doesn’t have a lot of big track experience, he has done a very good job of managing races and doing well, putting himself in a good position points-wise. Had a lot of good runs this year that have just kinda fallen by the wayside, not for his fault. He is someone I know multiple big teams have looked at him and said that’s someone we like.” Jordan Binachi on Xfinity Series driver Carson Kvapil

The 22-year-old drives the No. 1 car for JR Motorsports this season and has proven to be one of the best drivers in the Xfinity Series. Following Saturday’s race at Charlotte, Kvapil sits eighth in the standings and he is tied for the fifth-most top-5 finishes.

Carson Kvapil stats (Xfinity Series): 345 points, 3 top 5s, 4 top 10s, 56 laps led in 13 races

While there aren’t expected to be many openings in the Cup Series for the 2026 season, Kvapil has obviously caught the attention of multiple teams. At the very least, there’s a chance he could make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2026.

