MLB insider names 2 well-known managers on hot seat, including Baltimore Orioles’ skipper

The Pittsburgh Pirates fired skipper Derek Shelton 38 games into the season after posting a 12-26 record. With the first skipper already fired, it appears Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde could be one of the next MLB managers on the hot seat.

MLB insider Robert Murray of Fansided wrote after Shelton’s termination that Hyde and Atlanta Braves skipper Brian Snitker might be among the other top baseball managers in jeopardy of being dismissed in 2025.

“Brandon Hyde is not the only person to blame in Baltimore. Mike Elias, the teams’ general manager, deserves blame for the Orioles’ lack of rotation talent and depth. Moves to bolster the rotation – Trevor Rogers, Charlie Morton and Kyle Gibson – have floundered. While Corbin Burnes was a success, he departed after one season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. But considering the overall talent on the roster, and lack of development, the Orioles could decide to make a change.” Fansided’s Robert Murray on Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde

Entering MLB games today, the Orioles have the fourth-worst record in baseball and the second-worst run differential (-69) on the season. Baltimore also entered play Friday on a five-game losing streak, dropping 7 of its last 10 games to have the second-most losses (23) in the American League.

Brandon Hyde manager record: 419-488 as Baltimore Orioles manager

Pitching has been a massive problem for the club. The Orioles have the second-worst ERA (5.53) in baseball with the second-highest batting average allowed (.281), per FanGraphs, a disastrous result for a club expected to compete for the AL East this season.

Likewise, the Braves have been a massive disappointment this year. Atlanta entered play on Friday with a sub-.500 record, largely because of its struggles on the road (6-13). While there seems to be some hope on the horizon because of a 6-4 record in the last 10 games, the club has still fallen short of expectations.

Brian Snitker manager record: 753-601 as the Atlanta Braves manager, 23-23 in the postseason

However, as Murray notes, a change would be unlikely during the season. However, the 69-year-old skipper is in the last year of his deal with Atlanta. It’s viewed as a possibility that Atlanta could decide not to bring him back next season, which would open up the door to retirement.

