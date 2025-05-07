Baltimore Orioles urged to trade for ‘ace’ pitcher

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Orioles have enjoyed back-to-back playoff appearances over the past two seasons, but now that they enter MLB games today with a 13-20 record, doubts are starting to creep in. Can the Orioles play postseason baseball three years in a row for what would be just the second time in franchise history?

Not as things stand right now, which is part of the reason why The Athletic’s Jim Bowden believes the Orioles should put together a trade package for Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan.

Bowden’s trade package would feature left-handed pitcher Cade Povich, first baseman Coby Mayo, and right-handed pitcher Michael Forret being sent to Minnesota in exchange for their soon-to-be 29-year-old pitcher.

“The Orioles need an ace if they want to contend in the American League East and return to the postseason.



Enter Ryan, who can step into that role for them. The 28-year-old righty has a 2.93 ERA this season with 47 strikeouts in 40 innings. He’s averaged 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings and just 1.1 walks per nine. Ryan is 35-28 with a 3.84 ERA over his five-year career and has a 3.45 ERA in his past 30 starts. This season, batters have hit .189 against his four-seam fastball and .192 against his sweeper. He is under team control through 2027.” Athletic’s Jim Bowden on Orioles trading for Joe Ryan

Ryan has been on the fringes of becoming an All-Star for multiple years, posting two seasons with a sub-4.0 ERA. Plus, it’s possible we’re just now seeing Ryan enter his prime as he cruises through his fifth season of play in MLB.

While he may not have the same star appeal as past All-Stars, Ryan could certainly help headline an Orioles rotation that would benefit from another high-end starter.

As it stands, the Orioles are in fifth place of the AL East, so if returning to the playoffs is in their plans, they may want to make some upgrades sooner rather than later.

