Detroit Tigers reportedly discussing Tarik Skubal trade with 2 teams

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher is one of the biggest names being floated in MLB trade rumors this summer. With the demand for elite starting pitching higher than ever, Detroit has reportedly started discussing a blockbuster trade with a pair of teams.

Skubal won’t come cheap. The 27-year-old is one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. Heading into MLB games today, he is responsible for the third-lowest ERA (2.41) among qualified pitchers with the second-lowest WHIP (0.88) and the fifth-best K-BB rate (26.2 percent).

Tarik Skubal stats (FanGraphs): 2.41 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, .189 batting average allowed, 30.8% K-rate, 4.6% walk rate, 26.2% K-BB rate

This isn’t a one-year outlier either. Over the last two seasons, Skubal is responsible for a 2.57 ERA across 196.1 innings pitched with a strikeout rate of 242-35, a 0.89 WHIP with just 6.4 hits per 9 innings allowed. Adding to his value is the fact he’s playing on one of the most team-friendly contracts in baseball.

Tarik Skubal contract: $2.65 million salary in 2024, arbitration-eligible 2025-’26

All of that is influencing the Tigers’ staggering asking price for him and a general belief around the league that a trade is unlikely to happen. However, Detroit is in talks with a pair of World Series contenders who sit near the top of the MLB standings.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Sunday that the Tigers are engaged in trade talks with the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers regarding Skubal.

Baltimore and Los Angeles have two of the best farm systems in MLB. Among the Orioles top prospects who are likely to move, catcher Samuel Basallo (No. 12 overall by MLB.com) and outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. are among those who could interest Detroit.

As for the Dodgers top prospects, any deal would likely require either catcher Dalton Rushing (No. 47 overall by MLB.com) or outfielder Josue De Paula (No. 62 overall by MLB.com). Although, it’s very possible the Tigers would require both as part of a larger package from Los Angeles.

Detroit’s willingness to engage in trade talks involving Skubal adds another layer ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Orioles and Dodgers were viewed as the favorites for Chicago White Sox’ All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet, who is expected to be moved. While Skubal is far less likely to be traded this year, his inclusion in the market will give Los Angeles and Baltimore more options if Chicago’s asking price remains too high.