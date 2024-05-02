Are the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets serious contenders for All-Pro receiver rumored to be on the trade block?

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

While the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets have not been linked to a potential trade for San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel previously, one notable NFL insider surprisingly claims both teams should be viewed as logical contenders for the pass catcher.

One of the biggest stories right now in the NFL is about whether the 49ers will trade either Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk before 2024 training camp. They are the team’s top two receivers but the former already got a sizable extension last year and his teammate is looking for a big raise over what he is making in the final year of his rookie contract.

Deebo Samuel stats (2023): 60 catches, 892 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 14.9 yards per catch

The 49ers can’t keep both and there have been reports linking the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and Washington Commanders to trade talks for either player. However, on Wednesday, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer surprisingly threw the Dolphins and Jets into the Deebo Samuel trade conversation.

“As for fits for Samuel, I think you’d look at some of the usual suspects in that coaching tree. San Francisco won’t trade him to the Los Angeles Rams, and I can’t imagine they’d send him to the Green Bay Packers, either,” Breer wrote. “The Atlanta Falcons, with OC Zac Robinson, might make some sense. The New York Jets could, too, as a piece for the receiver group, and for some depth behind Breece Hall at tailback. And a reunion with Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins could be fun.”

Is a Deebo Samuel trade to the Miami Dolphins or New York Jets likely?

The New York Jets being thrown into the speculation about a trade for a star receiver isn’t completely surprising. They were linked to a Davante Adams trade during this past season and are very much in win-now mode with Aaron Rodgers returning in 2024.

They signed veteran Mike Williams in March and already have a young star in Garrett Wilson. But with the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, New York might be willing to mortgage valuable 2025 picks for the one-time All-Pro.

The Miami Dolphins seem a lot less likely. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are both locked in for at least the next two seasons and they have been a dynamic duo for the team. Wide receiver is a strength, but having a trio of game-changer pass catchers could be appealing to McDaniels.

He was also the 49ers offensive coordinator for Samuels’ Pro Bowl season where he was a dual threat and ran for 365 yards. Nevertheless, it’s probably not going to happen.