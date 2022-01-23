Matt Rhule reportedly interested in Michigan job if Jim Harbaugh leaves

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

If Jim Harbaugh leaves the Michigan Wolverines for an NFL return, one of the top jobs in college football could be taken over by Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule found himself on the NFL coaching hot seat towards the end of the regular season. Carolina hired him in 2020, immediately making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL despite his lack of experience at the level. Following a 5-11 season last season, Carolina jumped out to a 3-0 record this past season but finished 5-12.

Matt Rhule record (NFL): 10-23

For now, Rhule is safe. He just hired Ben McAdoo as offensive coordinator and there are no signs that the Panthers will make a coaching change. But with owner David Tepper displeased with Rhule’s work thus far, it’s possible Carolina’s head coach could be swayed to leave for a better opportunity.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Rhule would be very interested in coaching at Michigan if Harbaugh leaves the program. While plenty of other coaches would want the job, it’s believed that Rhule would be atop the list.

While leaving the NFL for college might seem like an odd choice, the timing might be right for Rhule. There are no signs through two seasons that Rhule is getting through to an NFL locker room and the Panthers aren’t improving. Without a quarterback to carry this team, Rhule might see an exit on his terms as the best option.

Keep in mind, jobs like this rarely become available. Michigan is a top-10 team in 2022 college football rankings with stability at quarterback and endless resources for recruiting. Harbaugh would be leaving a near-perfect program for another coach to take over.

Realistically, the top vacancies in the 2023 college coaching carousel might be Nebraska, Stanford and Florida State might be the best options in 2023. If Michigan needs a head coach and offers the job, Matt Rhule would be wise to accept it.