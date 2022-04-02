Los Angeles Rams mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

The Los Angeles Rams stood atop the NFL world on February 13 at Super Bowl LVI, as the champions of the 2022 season. They spent boatloads of cash and mortgaged much of their future, but in the end, they achieved the goal and secured the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy — and first in LA.

As the reigning and defending champs, this year’s installment of the draft would seem mostly ceremonial. Especially when you consider the team has no reason to attend the first day of the draft, since they don’t have a first-round selection, and they could show up late on day two because they won’t make a pick until the third round, and the 104th pick.

However, in a league where Pro Bowlers and even legends can be discovered late in the draft, and a salary cap that forces constant change to NFL rosters, Los Angeles needs to take the event seriously and try to find some sleepers on the final days with their six picks in the fifth round and beyond. Let’s take a look at when the Los Angeles Rams will make their eight selections in the 2022 NFL draft.

2022 Los Angeles Rams draft picks

Round 3: 104 overall (special compensatory)

Round 4: 142 overall (compensatory)

Round 5: 175 overall

Round 6: 211 overall (compensatory)

Round 6: 212 overall (compensatory)

Round 6: 218 overall (compensatory)

Round 7: 238 overall

Round 7: 253 overall

Los Angeles Rams mock draft: Depth will be the name of the game

For a team that just won a championship, it is not easy to point out a bunch of flaws and areas that need major upgrades. However, the Rams were far from perfect and have some weaknesses that require improvements if they want to repeat next season. Which is sort of scary for a franchise that is currently the best in the game.

Last season, the offense was led by Matthew Stafford and the passing game. Cooper Kupp was an absolutely dominant force and nearly accumulated 2,000 yards receiving. Van Jefferson chipped in as a solid WR2 for a time, until Odell Beckham, Jr. joined the team late in the season and recaptured some of his former greatness. However, the running game was mostly serviceable throughout the season. The RB by committee duo of Sony Michel and Darrell Henderson, Jr. were solid in their roles, but don’t have serious upside.

The team could use a player with run game upside but a passing game lean. The defense could also use some depth in the secondary and they should aim to find a long-term pass-rushing project to develop because you can never have enough of those. Especially after they lost Von Miller in free agency.

Let’s take a look at some possible options for the team’s third, fourth, and fifth-round picks.

Round 3, 104 overall: Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame sophomore running Kyren Williams isn’t a power back at 5-foot-9 and 194-pounds but he might be the perfect type for the Rams’ offense. Over the last two seasons, he was an anchor for the Irish run game as he racked up over 1,000 yards in both years. However, his long-term future in the league lies in his upside in the passing game.

He is an excellent pass blocker for his size, runs good routes, and used his high-level hands to reel in 77 catches over the last two seasons. He could be a serious value pick if available at selection 104.

Round 4, 142 overall: DeAngelo Malone, DE, Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky defensive end DeAngelo Malone is a talented pass rusher that should be available in the fourth round. Last season he tallied 94 tackles, nine sacks, and four forced fumbles for the Hilltoppers. In 2019, he had 100 tackles and 11.5 sacks.

At 6-foot-3 and 234 pounds, he is a bit undersized as a lineman for the NFL, Meaning, he could be moved to outside linebacker at the next level. Nevertheless, he is a proven pass rusher that has a nose for the ball as a talented tackler. Which could make a change in position in the NFL that much easier of a transition.

Round 5, 175 overall: Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

At 5-foot-11 and 202-pounds, Derion Kendrick is a bit small but he was a starter for the team that just won the national championship, the Georgia Bulldogs. Not to mention, he played well in the title game against Alabama. In 2021, he racked up 44 tackles, three passes defended, and snagged four interceptions.

For the fifth round, Kendrick would be a great value selection. The biggest issue, and what has made him fall in draft projections, is the off the field trouble he has gotten into that led him to eventually transfer from Clemson to Georgia. Hopefully, in a winning environment with strong leadership, the Rams could straighten the young man out and get a steal in the fifth round.

Rest of the day 3 Rams mock draft selections

After the first five rounds of the draft, the Rams can continue to add more depth to their defense and look to improve on special teams with their five picks in the final two rounds. Here are the best value selections for LA at the end of day three.