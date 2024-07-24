Top Los Angeles Dodgers trade chip out for at least a year, complicating things big time

Credit: NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be active ahead of next week’s MLB trade deadline. They continue to be linked to upgrades in the outfield and rotation.

Despite Los Angeles entering MLB games today with a 61-41 record and 8.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the National League West, they are facing major injury issues.

Tyler Glasnow is making his return from the injured list Wednesday night. Walker Buehler remains on shelved. Clayton Kershaw will make his season debut on Thursday. Meanwhile, fellow starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto won’t return until next month.

This has led to Los Angeles being linked to several starting pitchers with the MLB trade deadline less than a week away. Unfortunately, there is some bad news on this front.

Top Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Kyle Hurt to undergo Tommy John Surgery

Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation was the first to report that Hurt, 26, is set to undergo Tommy John Surgery. The righty will miss at least 12 months and could very well be out through the 2025 MLB season.

This could be a major blow for the Dodgers as they seek an upgrade ahead of the deadline. MLB had Hurt as the Dodgers’ No. 5 prospect heading into this season.

Hurt came over to Los Angeles from the Miami Marlins in the Dylan Floro trade following the 2020 season and has risen the organization’s farm system a ton since.

He appeared in three games (one start) for the Dodgers this season, recording a 1.35 ERA in 6.2 innings of work. The former fifth-round pick from USC has split time between the rotation and bullpen during his minor league career. He’s struck out 319 batters in 199.1 innings.

Sure, the Dodgers have other prospects to offer up. But this could potentially impact them when it comes to making a blockbuster trade.

Los Angeles has been linked to Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal over the past several weeks.