Visiting Sonoma Raceway: This is what you need to know

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Sonoma Raceway is one of the most beautiful and famous motor racing circuits that welcomes a large number of tourists annually. When it comes to car racing, whether it is NASCAR racing or IndyCar racing, or you simply want to have fun, Sonoma Raceway is a place that can offer you all this and much more. Not only is it a race track, but it also has a beautiful view, historical significance, and a number of things to do. Here’s everything you need to know about this venue.

Where is Sonoma Raceway?

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Sonoma is located at 29355 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, CA, about a half-hour drive from San Francisco. Located in the wine country of Sonoma Valley, the raceway offers an ideal venue for great motorsports events. Related: NASCAR power rankings: 10 best NASCAR drivers right now

How long is the Sonoma Raceway track?

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Sonoma Raceway track is a 2.52-mile (4.06-kilometer) road course with 12 turns. This layout makes it difficult for the drivers, but fans can see the race from different angles here. However, different events may use different track configurations. For the Toyota/Save Mart 350, NASCAR uses a shorter 1.99-mile configuration, which includes fewer turns and a slightly different layout to better suit the stock cars. Related: 23XI Racing’s new Airspeed headquarters have Michael Jordan in awe

How big is Sonoma Raceway?

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

How many people does Sonoma Raceway hold?

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The capacity of the raceway consists of the grandstands and the hospitality facilities, which can hold up to 47,000 people while other parts of the area such as the hillsides, can also hold more people. Related: 10 best NASCAR drivers of all time

Who owns Sonoma Raceway?

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Sonoma Raceway is under the management and operation of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (SMI), a company known for owning and operating some of the best motorsport circuits in the country. Related: ​​10 questions all NASCAR fans should know the answers to

When was Sonoma Raceway built?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This Raceway was built in 1968 and was originally called Sears Point Raceway. Over the years, it has gone through many upgrades and has changed its name several times to become the motorsports hub it is today. Related: Top 10 NASCAR Fights of All-Time

Can you bring beer into Sonoma Raceway?

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

No, beer or any other alcohol is not allowed into the seating or pit area. However, alcohol is allowed in the camping areas. Although you may consume alcohol in your RV or camping area, it cannot be brought into the main event areas or sold/distributed to people outside your immediate camping group. Related: What does NASCAR stand for?

Does Sonoma Raceway have lights?

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

No, Sonoma Raceway does not have permanent lights installed for night racing. Most events are scheduled during daylight hours. Related: Top 25 NASCAR All-Star Race drivers of all-time

How many laps is the Sonoma Raceway?

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The number of laps for a race at Sonoma depends on the type of event. For example, the NASCAR Cup Series race, this weekend’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, consists of 110 laps on the 1.99-mile configuration,​ for a total distance of 226.8 miles (364.99 km). Other events, for example, the IndyCar race at the Sonoma Raceway, are usually 85-lap races and cover 2.385 miles. Related: NASCAR standings: Latest NASCAR Cup Series points leaders 2024, Xfinity standings, NASCAR points system

How fast do cars go at Sonoma Raceway?

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Due to the nature of the track with elevation changes and sharp turns, top speeds cannot be achieved, as in the case of oval tracks. NASCAR cars are capable of achieving top speeds of between 90 and 100 mph during the race and have an overall speed of 77 mph. IndyCars are capable of achieving maximum speeds of approximately 170 mph. Sweeping turns, changes in the track height, and a lot of turns make this track more about the car handling and acceleration than its speed. In races, the average speed of the winners varies from 90 mph to 100 mph. Related: How fast do NASCAR cars go?

How much are tickets at Sonoma Raceway?

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Ticket prices at Sonoma depend on the event and seating options. General admission tickets can start as low as $40, but premium seating and hospitality packages could cost more than $200. Related: How long is a NASCAR race?

Is Sonoma Raceway a road course?

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Sonoma is a road course that incorporates left and right turns along with elevation changes that make the circuit quite challenging for drivers. Related: 10 best F1 drivers of all time, from Niki Lauda to Lewis Hamilton

Are bicycles allowed at Sonoma Raceway?

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Bicycles are prohibited during major events due to security issues However, the raceway does hold cycling events occasionally during its open-track days, where bicycles may be permitted. Related: The 12 Most Dominant Seasons in NASCAR Cup History

Is there infield parking at Sonoma Raceway?

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Sonoma provides infield parking for some events. This premium parking option gives the fans closer proximity to the games, but it is usually an additional pass that can be bought in advance. Related: How would NASCAR determine a legitimate tie?

Can you park an RV at Sonoma Raceway?

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Sonoma is RV-accessible and has numerous places for RV parking with some amenities. RV camping offers a more exciting and immersive experience on race weekends. Related: NASCAR ratings: 2024 NASCAR TV ratings showing slight uptick

How much is parking at Sonoma Raceway?

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports