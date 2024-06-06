23XI Racing’s new Airspeed headquarters has Michael Jordan in awe

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

23XI Racing was founded in 2020 by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, a power team of sports icons. Today, they field a roster consisting of Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Kamui Kobayashi, and Corey Heim. Together, they’ve won six races, but they’re still chasing that elusive first Drivers Championship.

While they haven’t been able to win a NASCAR Championship quite yet, it’s clear that 23XI Racing remains dedicated to being one of the most prestigious race teams in the sport.

If you still aren’t convinced, just check out their newly opened Airspeed headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina. MJ recently paid a visit, and he couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

“Welcome to Airspeed!” 🐐🏠



Check out MJ’s visit to the newly opened Airspeed and see his reaction. 👀#ForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/0n8eDEYmU4 — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) June 4, 2024

As you can see, Jordan’s impressed. As Hamlin said before it was built, his vision was to have Airspeed become like the “Google of race shops.” By the looks of things, Hamlin accomplished his goals.

From having its own cafe and gym to including a sauna, 23XI Racing has everything NASCAR drivers could ever dream of, and then some.

Related: NASCAR power rankings: 10 best NASCAR drivers right now