Las Vegas Raiders have four players on the first half of the NFL Top 100

The first 50 NFL players have been announced on the Top 100 players of 2022 this past Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders have a quartet of players ranked from 100-51 on the annual list.

That includes some who are returning to the list and others who are finally getting the recognition that they deserve. Let’s take a look at these four players from the Silver and Black with the NFL set to announce 50-1 here soon.

No. 65: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr

Quarterback Derek is making his return to this list for the first time since 2018. Carr earned a career-high last season in passing yards and was around the game’s best for most of the 2021 season.

In addition, Carr was part of six walkoff wins last year. This helped the team go to their first postseason in Las Vegas and first as a franchise since 2016.

One of Carr’s best game last season was the season finale at home against the Los Angeles Chargers with a playoff spot on the line. The 31-year-old came up clutch, making plays in key situations, such as on third down to help the Raiders get a 35-32 win and a trip to the postseason.

Derek Carr stats (2021): 68% completion, 4,804 yards, 23 TD, 14 INT, 94.0 QB rating

Earlier in the season, Carr and the Raiders played an October game when he faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles. This came just a couple weeks after then-head coach Jon Gruden resigned in disgrace.

Against the Eagles, Carr had his highest completion rate of the season — hitting on 31-of-34 passes (91%) for 323 yards to go along with two touchdowns in a 33-22 victory.

Now entering his ninth NFL season with his buddy and former Fresno State teammate Davante Adams in the fold, Carr is looking to take the step forward following last year’s playoff appearance.

No. 62: Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones

Defensive end Chandler Jones, who is one of the newcomers to the Silver and Black this year, has been a sack machine since entering the league. As a member of the Arizona Cardinals last season, Jones got off to a hot start against Tennessee in the team’s opening game with a whopping five sacks.

Jones, who was No. 15 on the NFL Top 100 list in 2020 and did not even make it on the list last season, had 29.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in his last two fully healthy seasons.

Jones comes to Sin City to team up with his defensive end teammate who is a mere three spots higher than him.

No. 59: Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby

Having just signed a four-year contract extension this past offseason, Crosby is making his first appearnace on the NFL top 100 list. It certainly is well deserved.

Crosby, who made his first Pro Bowl and won Pro Bowl Defensive MVP honors at home inside Allegiant Stadium, recorded eight sacks last season. He had 112 total pressures, which are sacks, hits and hurries combined. According to Pro Football Focus, that ranked first in the NFL.

Right from the first defensive play, Crosby had that determination to get to the quarterback no matter what and no matter at what point in the game. Crosby found ways with different moves to get past offensive tackles with spins and change of pace in order to find the quarterback.

No. 58: Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller

The final Las Vegas Raiders among 51-100 is tight end Darren Waller, who took a step back in 2021 due to injuries that limited him to 11 games. This is Waller’s third consecutive year in the NFL top 100.

Waller, who is built like a wide receiver playing tight end, had a game to remember on his birthday to kick off the 2021 season on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens inside the sold-out Raiders crowd at Allegiant Stadium.

The 29-year-old caught 10 passes on 19 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Las Vegas’ 33-27 overtime thriller to kick off the season.

Entering his fifth season in the Raiders’ organization, Waller is looking regain his 2019 and 2020 form when he recorded 12 total touchdowns and more than 2,300 receiving yards.

Players 50-21 will be announced on Aug. 21 beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT and the top 20 players will be announced on Aug. 28 at 5:00 p.m. PT. Both announcements will air on NFL Network.