Las Vegas Raiders lose Brandon Parker for the season, adding to offensive line issues

The Las Vegas Raiders were already dealing with a questionable offensive line situation heading into their regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

That’s now been taken to a whole new level with news that right tackle Brandon Parker has been placed on season-ending injured reserve with a triceps injury. By making this move ahead of final cuts on Tuesday, Las Vegas will not be able to activate Parker at any point during the season. It’s somewhat surprising given that said injury didn’t initially seem to be serious.

A third-round pick of the Raiders’ previous brass back in 2018, Parker has stated 32 games over four seasons with the team. That included 13 a season ago. While he has not performed at an exceptionally high level, this injury will have wide-ranging ramifications for the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line takes another hit

All of this comes amid reports that Las Vegas will either trade or release 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood. He was a reach of then-coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock. Nothing we’ve seen from Leatherwood during training camp or the preseason has changed this narrative.

A seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in April, Ohio State product Thayer Munford seems to be in line to start at right tackle against the Chargers come September 11. Unfortunately, the rookie suffered an injury of his own and his status is unknown moving forward. Veteran Jermaine Eluemunor could also fit into the equation after he started a combined 14 games over his first five seasons.

Needless to say, things are looking ominous for the Las Vegas Raiders at right tackle. Despite this, the team has pushed back against looking outside of the organization for help. That might now change with two weeks to go before a season opener that includes Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack chasing after franchise quarterback Derek Carr.

Las Vegas Raiders right tackle options following Brandon Parker injury news

Isaiah Wynn: This former New England Patriots first-round pick is apparently on the trade block. While his $10.41 million salary for the 2022 season could be an issue, we’re talking about someone who has proven himself as a starter-caliber right tackle throughout his career. Back in 2020, Wynn graded out as the 11th-best offensive tackle in the NFL per Pro Football Focus metrics.

Daryl Williams: For some reason, Vegas’ brass doesn’t seem to be too high on Williams as an option. That was before the Brandon Parker injury news and reports that Leatherwood could be exiled. Despite some struggles a season ago in Buffalo, Williams has started 45 games over the past three years. He earned Second-Team All-Pro honors as a member of the Carolina Panthers while manning right tackle back in 2017.