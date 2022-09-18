Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson pulls off absurd 79-yard TD run

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is now back at MVP form. Just ask the Miami Dolphins. Pretty much from the start of Sunday’s Week 2 NFL action in Maryland, Jackson proved to be in a league of his own.

The Pro Bowler completed 14 of his first 17 passes for 228 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions to give Baltimore a 28-14 lead in the third quarter.

That’s when Jackson went full dynamo. The star quarterback shocked Miami with a 79-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to give Baltimore a 21-point lead. It was absolutely absurd.

Where did the middle of Miami’s defense go here? It had to think that a reverse was going to be in the cards and protected out on the edge. Rather, Jackson took it up the middle without even being touched until he was at the Dolphins’ six-yard line. Talk about a brilliant run and an even better play call from Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Lamar Jackson in domination mode for the Baltimore Ravens

A lot was made this past offseason of Jackson’s inability to come to terms on a long-term contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens. He seems to be betting on himself big time. If the early portion of the 2022 season is any indication for the pending free agent, Jackson has indeed played himself into a record-breaking contract.

The former first-round pick from Louisville completed 17-of-30 passes for 213 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in Baltimore’s Week 1 win over the New York Jets. Through three quarters on Sunday, Jackson had accounted for 346 total yards and four touchdowns without an interception. That’s just next-level stuff.

All of this comes with questions surrounding Jackson’s future in Baltimore continuing to be asked by the media. He’s done talking about it. Head coach John Harbaugh also seems to be done talking about it.

“It’s been football, football, football for players and coaches. That’s kind of where we’re at. My interactions with Lamar have been all football, and he’s been focused and locked in on that 100 percent, from a football standpoint.” Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson ahead of Sunday’s game

It seems that Jackson has not let this be a distraction. It has him looking like an early-season NFL MVP candidate and the Ravens looking like an absolute juggernaut.